‘The system has failed us’ – Leigh Matthews’ father

Leigh Matthews’ father says parole for her killer reopens deep scars, describing the system’s failure as unbearable for victims.

Leigh Matthews’ family describes the recommendation to release her killer Donovan Moodley as a betrayal by the system.

Leigh’s father, Rob Matthews, said he often thinks of the milestones they missed in his daughter’s life.

“Moodley robbed us of the natural order of life. We are very sad about it, but there are so many of us, victims who experience the same trauma.

‘Moodley’s robbed us’ – Leigh Matthews’ father

“We need to start thinking more about the victims and less about the offenders.

“The offenders chose to perpetrate the crimes. As victims, we didn’t choose to be victims.”

ALSO READ: Parole board gives Donovan Moodley’s parole a thumbs up, Matthews family not happy

Leigh would have celebrated her 42nd birthday in July.

“Once a year, on Leigh’s birthday, we celebrate the day and we try to remember the happy times and avoid the negative times.

“But when situations like this happen, and Moodley raises his head, it brings it all rushing back again.

‘Wounds don’t heal properly’

“The wounds don’t heal properly,” he said. Matthews said that over the past 21 years, Moodley had not given them the time to heal.

“At one of the hearings, Moodley had the gall to say to the chair that he graduated with a degree to display empathy and remorse, and said he felt very sad that Leigh would never go to her graduation ceremony and get her degree.

ALSO READ: Donovan Moodley allegedly plotted escape from prison, court papers reveal

“I had tears in my eyes, because I was listening to the offender who took her life and pretends to show empathy but makes a statement like that. That’s bizarre.”

“In no sensible or realistic world is it acceptable that a victim should have his wound continuously picked at. “It’s not right. Victims should be protected.

“There are some good people in the system, but the system has failed us.

System’s failures

“We feel betrayed, we feel that the system has betrayed us.

“The problem is that as a victim, you are not entitled to any of the reports or what is happening to him.”

ALSO READ: Convicted killer Donovan Moodley’s parole bid ‘deeply concerning’ – WMACA

Matthews said he wasn’t blaming the parole board, but rather the processes at correctional services.

“Moodley should be interrogated by a professional to determine if he can actually be rehabilitated,” he added.

Parole rules under fire after Walus release

During the portfolio committee on correctional services briefing in May, the process leading to the cancellation or revocation of parole for inmates serving life sentences was in focus, including the release of Janusz Walus, who served a life sentence for the murder of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

Members inquired if it was possible to request Walus be returned to South Africa to be re-arrested for statements exposing his lack of remorse.

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald told the committee that Walus’ sentence falls within the terms of the Van Vuren Constitutional Court judgment, which referred to those sentenced to life before 1 March, 1994.

“The judgment confirmed that a life sentence meant serving at least 10 years of a sentence or 15 years in the case of serious circumstances.

“Thereafter, these inmates are placed on parole for three years. Over 360 lifers benefited from the Van Vuren judgment, including Walus,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘I would do it again’: Janusz Waluś on killing Chris Hani and Derby-Lewis’ alleged meeting with Zuma [VIDEO]

However, parole can easily be revoked, as in the case of Alison Botha’s attackers, who were reincarcerated this year after Groenewald cancelled parole for Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, who were convicted of the attempted murder and rape of Botha.

Botha was abducted at knifepoint by two men outside her home in Gqeberha in 1994 and driven to a nature reserve where the two men assaulted her and left her for dead.

“This decision follows thorough evaluation and consultation of legal opinions. This decision was made in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, which empowers the minister to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The minister’s primary consideration is the imperative of protecting the community.”

Du Toit and Kruger remain in custody.

NOW READ: Why Chris Hani’s killer went free but Alison Botha’s rapists went back to jail