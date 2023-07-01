Kenya’s marvel of science

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

When you think of Kenya, a host of things spring to mind. The natural beauty of the tropical savannas, wildlife in abundance, the elaborate jewellery of the Maasai and long-distance runners who never run out of breath.

But there is something very different to Kenya’s traditional drawcards few people on the southern tip of the continent even know about.

Had it not been for the remote spectator spot a group of South Africans were taken to during last weekend’s Safari Rally Kenya, this writer might have lived his whole life not knowing about it.

In the Olkaria area, situated about 100km north of Kenyan capital Nairobi in the Great Rift Valley, there was a modern marvel of science taking place right in front our eyes.

The Kenyans have utilised the volcanic area to their own benefit by generating geothermal electricity. The steam from hot rocks situated deep below the earth’s surface is generated into clean energy. The group of South Africans were as amused by this concept as they were by the flying rally cars speeding past.

An intricate network of surface-mounted pipelines span many kilometres over undulated valleys between the power stations, with huge clouds of steam shooting up into the atmosphere.

While the usual African vegetation populates the area, volcanic rock and gravel can been everywhere with the most magnificent pieces of obsidian lying around.

Kenya was the first country in Africa to generate geothermal energy some four-odd decades ago and only Ethiopia has joined them since. The six power plants in the Olkaria area produce almost 30% of Kenya’s electricity, making it the country’s biggest source of power. Hydroelectric power is second with over 29%, with only 25% generated from burning fossil fuels.

Over 11% of Kenya’s power supply is generated by wind turbines. Obviously, you need some kind of volcanic activity to generate geothermal electricity, which does not make it a viable option for South African.

But, what does give you food for thought is that over 70% of Kenya’s electricity is clean. And future geothermal plans will ensure this number will only grow.