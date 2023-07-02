Eased load shedding expected for days ahead, says Eskom

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Eskom said the suspended load shedding schedule that has been in place over the weekend is likely to continue for the week ahead.

On Sunday, the power utility said load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 4pm.

Rolling blackouts reduced

“Stage 3 loadshedding will remain in force from 4pm until midnight,” it said.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”

The reduced load shedding comes after Eskom on Friday said breakdowns had been reduced to 14 374MW of generating capacity.

However, it added that generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance had increased to 5 003MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Kriel power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal as well as two generation units at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

At Tutuka Power Station, a delay in returning a generating unit to service had also contributed to Eskom’s energy constraints.

Load limit project

Eskom has also started piloting its new load limiting project.

“Eskom is in the process of implementing the load limiting project nationally, with the pilot starting yesterday in Fourways,” Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said on 23 June.

The programme will focus on customers with smart meters.

“Load limiting through smart meters is part of the demand side management initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid, during stages 1 to 4 of load shedding.”

Customers in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, were among the first to experience load limiting.

During load limiting, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 amps to 10 amps.

“This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps.

“An hour before the start of load shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit and cellphone,” Qithi said.