Witness The Funk cuts ties with Moshine following new sexual assault allegations

Durban hip-hop group Witness The Funk has officially parted ways with founding member Nhlakanipho 'Moshine' Shongwe, days after a sexual assault allegation.

Durban-born hip-hop and Gqom-trap group Witness The Funk (WTF) has issued an official statement confirming the permanent departure of founding member Nhlakanipho Shongwe, known as Moshine.

The announcement, released in late May 2026, comes just days after a woman named Ntombizethu appeared on the Justify podcast, where she made serious sexual assault allegations directly implicating him.

The remaining members, Lindokuhle Gcwensa (Efelow) and Charles Mchunu (Aux Cable), made it clear that the separation was a deliberate cut.

Statement unpacked

In a formal statement shared across their platforms, WTF confirmed the split in unambiguous terms: “Witness The Funk (WTF) and Nhlakanipho Shongwe (Moshine) have officially parted ways. We are no longer affiliated in any capacity.”

The group acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, noting they had given the situation “time, effort, chances and grace” before arriving at this point.

The group characterised the sound of the South African music industry in the early 2010s. In their statement, they also addressed fans who had grown attached to Moshine as an integral part of the group’s identity, writing: “We understand that many of you love Moshine and expected him to continue as part of this group. We acknowledge that, and we respect the connection you feel. However, this chapter has closed.”

In a direct appeal to the media and entertainment industry, the group explicitly requested that Moshine’s name no longer be attached to the WTF brand in any context, including news coverage, bookings, promotions, events or communications.

“We have cut all ties officially, and we ask that this be respected across the board,” the statement read.

Witness The Funk released this statement to publicly distance themselves from founding member Nhlakanipho Shongwe (Moshine) amid fresh, serious sexual assault allegations against him, while trying to protect their brand and move forward as a duo (Efelow and Aux Cable). Picture: Facebook, Witness The Funk

What triggered the split

On 27 May 2026, one day before WTF’s official statement, a woman named Ntombizethu appeared on the Justify podcast and detailed an alleged incident involving Moshine.

According to her account, during a night out with the group years ago, Moshine allegedly spiked her drink. She claims she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted while unconscious, with others reportedly present or aware of what was happening. She described attempting to seek help, being ignored, being dropped afterwards, and living with the long-term trauma of the experience.

The allegations reignited broader scrutiny of the group, particularly in the context of a 2016 incident in which WTF as a collective faced rape allegations.

At the time, a 19-year-old woman alleged she lost consciousness at a house party involving members of the group and woke up to find herself being assaulted while others watched. Police opened an investigation, but the woman later withdrew the charges.

That case significantly disrupted the group’s momentum at the height of their career and now, Ntombizethu’s recent testimony has brought those unresolved questions back into public view.

Neither Moshine nor his representatives have issued a public response to the podcast allegations at the time of writing.

Who are Witness The Funk?

WTF emerged from Durban in the early to mid-2010s as a pioneering force in South African hip-hop, best known for blending rap with Gqom and trap elements in a way that felt genuinely new.

Their breakout project, the album Finding Nomusa, and its lead track Nomusa earned them a devoted following and positioned them as one of the more exciting acts to emerge from the city.

In the years since, however, the group has largely operated below the mainstream radar, surfacing occasionally with solo or group releases, but never quite recapturing the momentum of their early years.

Fan forums and social media have quietly simmered with questions about internal tensions, Moshine’s personal well-being – he has been linked to reports of drug use and bipolar disorder – and whether the group had a future at all.

This statement answers that question, at least in part, clarifying that WTF will continue as a duo.