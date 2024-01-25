Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 Jan 2024

04:20 am

Lasers pointers, a tragedy waiting in wings

Pilots resort to risky "going dark" tactics as laser incidents spike 16%, prompting calls for stricter measures and public awareness.

Lasers pointers, a tragedy waiting in wings

Red laser burning something. Picture: iStock

It is deeply worrying that the lives of hundreds of people are being endangered by ignorant, or malicious pranksters shining laser pointers at aircraft close to our major airports. Pilots on approach to the busiest airports – King Shaka in Durban, Cape Town and OR Tambo International in Johannesburg – have taken to flying almost combat-type descents, turning off navigation and other lights to hide the position of their aircraft. That is so they avoid getting blinded by the lasers, which can obscure everything in a cockpit at night with their blinding light. The “going dark” method of avoidance is…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

It is deeply worrying that the lives of hundreds of people are being endangered by ignorant, or malicious pranksters shining laser pointers at aircraft close to our major airports.

Pilots on approach to the busiest airports – King Shaka in Durban, Cape Town and OR Tambo International in Johannesburg – have taken to flying almost combat-type descents, turning off navigation and other lights to hide the position of their aircraft.

That is so they avoid getting blinded by the lasers, which can obscure everything in a cockpit at night with their blinding light.

The “going dark” method of avoidance is highly risky, considering that an airliner is moving at high speeds in the pitch darkness.

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Sisa Majola told us there have been more than 200 incidents of people potentially blinding pilots over the past couple of years, with incident numbers shooting up 16% last year.

ALSO READ: A short history of the Boeing 737 MAX

There have been few prosecutions, because tracking down the culprits is a complex process and because, even if aviation authorities do manage to do this, it is the police and prosecution authorities who must bring the miscreants before a court.

A much more forceful approach needs to be taken towards these crimes – because that is what they are.

Last year, an American man was jailed for two years after being convicted of endangering a plane with a laser pointer. That has got to start happening here – especially with adults, who should know better.

But, at the same time, the government should include awareness of these sort of dangers in the school curriculum, as well as educating adults about the dangers of allowing children to use these instruments unsupervised.

Perhaps a ban on selling them over the counter can also be considered. Severe measures are necessary to prevent an awful tragedy.

ALSO READ: Why flying is safest for travel

Read more on these topics

airports flying OR Tambo International Airport

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Retired Limpopo principal dies after her dogs attack her
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe