OR Tambo International now a hub for drug mules — expert

Institute for Security Studies crime expert Willem Els explained OR Tambo International's significance in the global drug smuggling network.

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport has reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

The 14 arrests over a four-month period since August, including one arrested at the weekend, suggest a coordinated operation to move illicit substances through one of Africa’s busiest airports, OR Tambo International, said Institute for Security Studies (ISS) crime expert Willem Els.

“Drug trafficking is one of the most visible transnational organised crimes perpetrated by international organised criminal groups,” he said.

“The organised crime syndicates facilitating these activities are feeding off each other. If one syndicate moves in, others follow, creating a criminal environment.”

Brazil a common source

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said the 43-year-old female was arrested on arrival at the airport.

“The drug mule was taken to a local hospital where a medical X-ray revealed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach,” she said.

“A total of 33 drug bullets containing cocaine were subsequently released.”

The woman, who is a Paraguayan that landed from São Paulo, became the fourth drug trafficker intercepted at the airport in just two weeks.

ALSO READ: Poor border control makes SA a hub for drug trafficking, says EFF

Days earlier, another suspected mule from São Paulo was arrested last Tuesday.

Els outlined how South Africa, and specifically OR Tambo International Airport, had become a key transit point for cocaine, particularly on its only direct flight from São Paulo to Johannesburg.

“This route explains why more individuals arrested come from South America and Brazil, specifically. It’s lucrative and has been exploited for a long time by drug couriers.

“In recent months, there’s been excellent cooperation between the Brazilian federal police and the South African police, which has contributed to many successes along that route,” Els said.

South Africa a node in wide network

He added that South Africa was recognised as a southern hub, or part of the “southern route”, which spans from Afghanistan and Pakistan along the East African coast.

“They’re using the Swahili coast to smuggle heroin and nowadays also methamphetamines from that area. Then it enters South Africa via southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique, where it is distributed,” he said.

In October, police Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya warned that fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid, was creeping into South Africa’s drug networks.

ALSO READ: Cocaine on a plane at OR Tambo – again: Drug mule nabbed with 33 ‘bullets’

“The drug culture has become more active than in the past. I think this is only the tip of the iceberg. Here in South Africa, there’s a lot of local consumption.

“If you also look at the recent discoveries of drug labs in Pretoria, Krugersdorp and other areas, there’s been a surge in drug manufacturing. This includes opioids and methamphetamines, primarily for local consumption but also for export,” Els said.

“The other concerning thing is that South Africa is a major hub for heroin, especially en route to Europe and America.

“There’s a very big link between South Africa and Nigeria, which has a large market and organised networks. Drugs are smuggled through Nigeria before moving via the Sahel region to Europe,” he added.

Last month, the Border Management Authority apprehended one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives for drug trafficking-related offences at OR Tambo.

“Criminals embrace technology and adapt much faster than the police. Law enforcement is constantly playing catch-up but each arrest provides valuable intelligence, which can help in closing down some syndicates,” he concluded.

NOW READ: Operation Shanela yields more arrests in City of Tshwane