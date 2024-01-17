Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

17 Jan 2024

04:20 am

Laughing with Trevor Noah to hide pain

Noah once said: “That’s the nice thing about being South African, our hearts have been pre-broken. We don’t have hope.”

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2024. Artists in various film and television categories are awarded Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

South Africa is a joke… or at least the way we – and particularly our politicians – conduct ourselves in our daily lives is manna from heaven for comedians. And, when the going gets tough, as it has been progressively for the past few years now, then SA’s tough get going. We laugh at ourselves and we laugh with ourselves. Few do it better for us than our homeboy Trevor Noah, who has just picked up an Emmy Award in the United States for Outstanding Talk Series. WATCH: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah nabs Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

South Africa is a joke… or at least the way we – and particularly our politicians – conduct ourselves in our daily lives is manna from heaven for comedians.

And, when the going gets tough, as it has been progressively for the past few years now, then SA’s tough get going. We laugh at ourselves and we laugh with ourselves.

Few do it better for us than our homeboy Trevor Noah, who has just picked up an Emmy Award in the United States for Outstanding Talk Series.

WATCH: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah nabs Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series

This despite managing to ruffle more than a few feathers in his second home, though, because one thing Noah does with sacred cows is braai them… and not all of his American audience was, let’s say, comfortable with that.

They could have learned from the Brits and the French who have been among many skewered by his razor-sharp tongue. Here, we laugh at him, perhaps to hide the pain from the joke being so close to the reality.

ALSO READ: ‘It was very lonely’: Trevor Noah reflects on his time on ‘The Daily Show’

When discussing the chances of Bafana Bafana – perhaps our finest national joke – Noah once said: “That’s the nice thing about being South African, our hearts have been pre-broken. We don’t have hope.”

No, Trevor, your gags bring us the light of hope.

Read more on these topics

comedy opinion Trevor Noah

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe