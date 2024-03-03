Anele Mdoda’s stunning glow-up: Inside her jaw-dropping body transformation

Presenter Anele Mdoda shines on the radio, red carpet, and in the fashion stakes. She tops the list of our pick of this week's fashion muse.

Social media streets have been buzzing about Anele and the Club 94.7 presenter, Anele Mdoda’s glow-up and body transformation, with many fans commenting excitedly about how stunning Miss Mdoda is looking.

The Mthatha-born, Eastern Cape native is booked and very busy frequently seen interviewing other celebrities on the red carpet, hosting numerous events, and serving as a producer on series such as television show The Masked Singer.

The mother of one can be seen adoring her adorable son Alakhe or spending time with her famous circle of friends, which includes comedian and Emmy award winner Trevor Noah and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo.

This week, she appeared on Trevor Noah’s podcast What Now?, discussing her friend’s 40th birthday and other experiences the famous group has shared.

There’s been speculation about her body transformation and she addressed this in humorous posts saying: “Another reflection… it just dawned on me that my bottom is getting sour because I have been sitting for so long.”

She shared on social media platform X that she’s been stuck at the airport due to a delay with Kenyan Airlines.

Then cleared up all misconceptions that her body was all-natural and transformed through hard work.

With a career that spans more than 20 years, Anele is a respected voice in her industry. She is not afraid of airing her personal views on subjects like cheating or making personal errors – like when she accidentally ordered a R16 000 bottle of tequila at the club in Cape Town.

Being more than a showbiz triple threat, she’s a hit in the comedy stakes, she’s also a star on the red carpet. She has so many hot looks to mention

Tody, we take a look at her three best fashion ensembles:

Carpet princess

While hosting the premiere of IWAJU for Disney Plus, she can be seen wearing a dress by Juan William Aria, the yellow mermaid-style dress has a tailored bodice and a wider tail with layered tulle.

The bodice is waist-hugging and fits like a glove on Anele’s curves.

The designer makes pieces for various celebrities and beauty queens, including Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, Ndavi Nokeni, and Miss Universe finalist Bryoni Govender. Recently, he posted the dress he made for his wife Karishma Ramdev.

Grammy goddess

Anele got to walk and present on the red carpet for radio station 947, in what looked like a 1920s-inspired ‘flapper’ dress, with an embossed sequence stitching in gold leaves on the bodice.

The bottom of the dress has long gold tassels custom-made also by Juan William Aria.

She keeps her hair in a protective braid hairstyle tied high about her shoulders in a bun, while accessories are at a minimum, and adds some red lipstick for that extra pop.

Part of her shared fun experience at the Grammys included getting to chat with South African 2024 Best African Music Performance Grammy award winner Tyla and share snaps of Taylor Swift.

White washed

You can never go wrong with crisp and clean neutrals and this comes across in a white lacy number circa 1930’s, with a touch of sexy pizzazz and class.

The presenter wears another custom tulle and lace number also from designer Juan William Aria. Showing off a bit of leg with a well-crafted slit.

Anele was flooded with positive comments from her followers, who declared that she looked breathtakingly gorgeous and amazing.

In another post, she wears a white cotton A-line dress matched with a pair of crisp white heels. The dress has scallop-shaped edges of the lace giving it a touch of elegance and whimsy quaintness.

Always keeping it real with her fans, she shares that she ordered the dress online from Zara and discovered it was slightly smaller than originally imagined, yet she pulls off the look effortlessly.