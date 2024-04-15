WATCH: Comedic icon Marc Lottering honoured with Hall of Fame Award

Also see the full list of the 2024 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards winners.

In a celebration of comedic brilliance, the legendary South African comedian, Marc Lottering, was bestowed with the prestigious Hall of Fame Award at the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

The 11th edition of the prestigious awards was held at Gold Reef City’s Lyrical Theatre this past Saturday, 13 April.

‘It’s been a long road’ – Marc

Reflecting on his remarkable 23-year journey in the industry, Marc expressed profound gratitude for the acknowledgment from his peers and the comedy community at large.

He told The Citizen: “It’s amazing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and it’s been a long road, and the acknowledgment is just mind-blowing.

“I wanted to be cool tonight but when you walk into this space all coolness goes because this is just amazing to be acknowledged by your peers.”

Acknowledging the significance of the awards for emerging comedians, Marc emphasised that while accolades are meaningful, they should not define one’s career entirely.

“I don’t think awards should define your career. I’ve been doing this for more than two decades, and this is my first Comics Choice at home. So, I think people need to be reminded of that.

“Awards cannot define your career, but when you get them, celebrate. But it shouldn’t change who you are or what you do because tomorrow you pick up your pen again, and it’s back to work.”

While Marc basked in the glory of recognition, other comedians also shone brightly at the awards ceremony.

Vafa Narangi emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, scooping both the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and the coveted Sauce of the Year Award.

Additionally, Mpho Popps claimed the title of Comedian of the Year, while Sifiso Nene bagged the Joe Mafela Award and the Best Solo Show Award for ‘Baby Mama Drama.’

Here is the full list of the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards winners as announced on the night

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Vafa Narangi

Vafa Narangi Savanna Newcomer Award: Callum Hitchcock

Callum Hitchcock Joe Mafela Award: Sifiso Nene

Sifiso Nene Funny is Funny Award: King Price for Generating Gees

King Price for Generating Gees Best Comedic Show/Festival Award: Bioscope Sundays

Bioscope Sundays Hall of Fame Award: Marc Lottering

Marc Lottering Best Comedic Writer Award: Kagiso Lediga

Kagiso Lediga upLiFTing Comedic Content Award: Costa Carastavrakis

Costa Carastavrakis Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s: Vafa Narangi

Vafa Narangi Best Solo Show Award: Sifiso Nene for Baby Mama Drama

Sifiso Nene for Baby Mama Drama Headliner of the Year Award: Robby Collins

Robby Collins Comedian of the Year Award: Mpho “Popps” Modikoane

