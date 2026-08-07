Let’s drink to Gen Z choosing temples over tequila shots

Born from 1997 to 2012, Generation Z is labelled soft for avocado toasts, chai lattes, but drinks less and is kinder to themselves and society.

Generation Z – the people born between 1997 and 2012 – often take quite a bit of stick for being the “soft” generation: with their avocado toasts and chai lattes, they are, allegedly, on the verge of folding when the going gets anywhere near tough.

Yet, perhaps they do have reason to want to walk another path than their elders did.

In the case of booze, they are sometimes known as the “teetotaller generation” because they are shunning alcohol.

More accurately, they don’t reject alcohol completely, they just don’t consume as much as some of the other, older, generations.

Club and restaurant owners are already seeing evidence of that – sometimes they drink less but go for premium booze and then spend more of an evening, but sometimes they drink and spend less.

Mainly, it seems as though they want to be kinder to themselves – and society – by not getting paralytically drunk every weekend.

Many of them have seen, in the elders, the havoc that behaviour wreaks in families and society in general.

Booze is not the best thing for your health and Gen Z really does believe their bodies are temples.

Perhaps those philosophies would work for the rest of us. Something to drink to?