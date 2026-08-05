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Trump is stuck on Groundhog Day as Iran war repeats itself

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

5 August 2026

06:00 am

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Back in 1993, Bill Murray relived 2 February; now, cranky journalists cover the same claim of peace in our time on repeat.

Trump is stuck on Groundhog Day as Iran war repeats itself

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

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Back in 1993, Bill Murray played a cantankerous TV weatherman, forced to relive 2 February over and over again, stuck in the time warp of Groundhog Day.

Journalists covering the war between the US and Israel and Iran are probably just as cranky as the news repeats itself.

That’s mainly due to Donald J Trump, the US president, who is still not winning the war that he promised in February would be over “in weeks” but, once again, proclaiming peace in his time, claiming Tehran has been forced by American military muscle to come to the negotiating table.

The only problem with that – as it has been on the multiple occasions Trump has made the claim – is that the Iranians deny are any talks happening.

Despite thousands of tons of high explosive being unleashed on Iran, thousands of strike missions being flown and despite 18 US service personnel being killed, Trump is no closer to the victory he has always proclaimed is just around the corner.

Iran is still firing missiles and drones at US bases and at its allies in the Gulf region. It has not given up its nuclear programme.

So, Trump has achieved nothing. Nevermind – there’s always tomorrow.

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Donald Trump Editorials Iran United States of America (USA/US)

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