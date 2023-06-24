By Editorial staff

We know how dull and depressing our city centres can look. The sheer amount of concrete gives it a grey, cold feeling.

Winter doesn’t help either. Any initiative to bring colour and joy to our streets is like a breath of fresh air, and should be welcomed with open arms.

Step up Catherine Keyworth, manager of the Arcadia City Improvement District, and her team. With sponsorship from a local businessman, they have planted 324 flowers in 18 flower boxes on the pavement of Stanza Bopape Street, in Arcadia, Tshwane, this month.

Keyworth said: “We are prepared for all the risks. It’s like a Buddhist mandala exercise. You know it’s not going to be perfect forever, but you plan for that. You have to go back and maintain anything. When these flowers have reached their lifespan, we will plant new pretty flowers.

“I look at this city as my playground where I can spread joy. Everyone says it couldn’t be done. But we have done it before and it can be done again, so we did it.”

They’ve come up with various designs and ideas to prevent the theft of the flowers, flower boxes and irrigation systems.

We need more initiatives like these from the Arcadia City Improvement District and Catherine and her team. Life can’t all be doom and gloom. Talk about putting petal to the metal…