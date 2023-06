The party hub of Pretoria, known as The Strip in Lynnwood Road, is under scrutiny following damning allegations of underage drinking, assault and murder. These allegations follow an episode featuring the nightclub, Latino’s, in Hatfield on Carte Blanche last week. Most business owners around Latino’s and employees did not want to risk talking about the club or its owners. Some waiters admitted to being told not to speak to anyone and added they were too scared to talk about things that had happened on The Strip. 'Ongoing business politics' At Latino’s bar, Saturday Citizen met with the club owner, Nacer...

The party hub of Pretoria, known as The Strip in Lynnwood Road, is under scrutiny following damning allegations of underage drinking, assault and murder.

These allegations follow an episode featuring the nightclub, Latino’s, in Hatfield on Carte Blanche last week. Most business owners around Latino’s and employees did not want to risk talking about the club or its owners.

Some waiters admitted to being told not to speak to anyone and added they were too scared to talk about things that had happened on The Strip.

‘Ongoing business politics’

At Latino’s bar, Saturday Citizen met with the club owner, Nacer “Pascal” Kaci, an Algerian businessman who owns a franchise of Latino’s shops around Pretoria. Pascal said he was no Al Capone and invited Saturday Citizen into the shop next to Latino’s, where they were renovating to expand the club.

He denied the allegations and said he would tell his side of the story when he had his lawyer with him. Pascal said his club was targeted due to ongoing business politics and accused councillor Siobhan Muller of wanting him out of the buildings to develop student accommodation. Muller strongly denied the allegations.

“I have no interest at all in developing student accommodation, I will not benefit from it and I have never benefited from any development of any kind ever,” she added.

Muller said she did her job based on complaints received and according to the community’s request for meetings.

“The meetings we’ve had endlessly and specifically asked Brooklyn SA Police Service [Saps] to take action, and nothing has happened,” she said.

Muller said the local Community Policing Forum was told if they went near The Strip, they would be killed.

“Look at what aired on Carte Blanche. We are not talking about someone who is illegally building a house. We are talking about organised crime,” she said.

Muller said the city had a problem with street lights.

“So, please don’t blame me for not fixing the street lights when all the cables down Lynnwood Road have been stolen.

“There are no cables. The city has to re-cable it. The city cannot be blamed, because half of the city don’t have lights. Why do they have the power to [play loud thumping music] through the night, but they can’t put up their own lights outside?” she said.

Muller said she had lived with bodyguards in December because she had received death threats.

The shopping centre on the strip in Hatfield, 22 June 2023. The strip in Pretoria is known as a student hub but recently has been under the microscope following deadly attacks, corruption and other illegal activities. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen



City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the claims against a diligent councillor seem like an attempt to divert attention.

“I will be writing to Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] to investigate the matter, including the involvement of the Brooklyn police station,” he said.

Colonel Brenda Muridili said from January to May, nine cases had allegedly happened in Latino’s.

“The cases are common robbery, theft common, assault common and intimidation. Latino’s had allegedly already closed for the night and patrons refused to leave the establishment.

“When they were asked to leave for the establishment to be cleaned, they refused and started to become agitated and violent when the bouncers tried to remove them,” she said.

Muridili said most of the cases were countercharges between the patrons and bouncers and all suspects were arrested and appeared in court.

Murder behind The Strip

In May last year, a man in his early 30s was found dead in the alleyway behind The Strip and many people pointed at Latino’s.

Saturday Citizen saw footage of the victim being stabbed in the parking lot around the corner before being dragged into the club and later into the alleyway.

“Information was received that a person was stabbed and was found dead at Latino’s and two suspects were arrested and detained.

“On further investigation, it was found through video evidence that the deceased was stabbed on the street in front of the Uncle Fauzi restaurant and the complainant then went to Latino’s in need of assistance,” she said.

Muridili said the bouncers took the person outside as he was bleeding heavily.

“Saps members wrongfully arrested the two bouncers, thinking they had stabbed him,” she said.

The court released the bouncers arrested in connection with the case.

“No-one has since been arrested, but police investigations continue on this matter,” she said.

Despite many attempts, patrons and victims refused to speak on the record, saying nothing can be done about The Strip.

“Don’t get involved,” was the general response.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za