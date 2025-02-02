Load shedding’s grand comeback tour – cancelled after 2 shows!

SA’s longest-running horror saga, "Load Shedding: The Never-Ending Nightmare," made a brief return this week, only to be pulled offstage again.

Just when we thought we could leave the candles, gas lights, and battery packs in the “apocalyptic decor” section of our homes, Eskom decided it was time for an encore. Stage 3 entered with all the grace of a load-shedding schedule that contradicts itself.



The nation groaned, re-downloaded the power alert apps, and braced for another round of candlelit dinners.



But then, in a plot twist worthy of a soap opera, Eskom announced that load shedding was being suspended. It was as if someone at headquarters suddenly remembered, “Oh wait, we do have electricity!”



This back-and-forth is starting to feel like an emotionally unavailable ex. One day, it’s “I’m back,” and the next, it’s “Actually, I need space.” And we, the citizens, are stuck in this toxic relationship, never knowing whether to prepare for a night of Netflix and Wi-Fi or an evening of playing 30 Seconds by torchlight.

Power trip or just tripping over power?

The real question is: Should we be relieved or suspicious? Is Eskom getting its act together, or is this just the calm before stage 6 storms back into our lives? Maybe this was just a social experiment to see how much we’ve emotionally healed since we last had load shedding.



Either way, we’re still standing. Whether we’re dodging power cuts, potholes, or broken promises, South Africans keep rolling with the punches and making memes about it.



So, let’s bask in the warm glow of actual lightbulbs while we can. And keep those emergency candles handy, just in case Eskom decides to play hard to get again.

