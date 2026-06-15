Malema plays the wrong card

This particular card, the race one, is not the one many want to see Malema play.

Populist politicians are experts at spotting a gap in the market – a place where they can gain an edge with some “in your face” rhetoric because their opponents have either not noticed the opportunity, or are ignoring it.

There has been a huge gap in the ideology market in South Africa ever since the ANC, seemingly, began to pay more and more lip service to the ideals of the struggle and to genuinely building a better life for all.

Disappointment and growing anger

That gap was in the disappointment and growing anger of many of the poor people in our country that the paradise they thought was coming has not materialised.

Never mind that under the administrations of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, there was real economic growth and a real improvement in the lives of the majority, people have short memories… especially when state capture and looting pushed the better life even further away.

For EFF leader Julius Malema, it was easy to gain favour by attacking capitalism and its hated “white monopoly” form.

But one wonders if that particular strategy may be past its sell-by date, as poor South Africans now tend to, rightly or wrongly, blame foreigners for their woes.

The anti-immigration bandwagon

After years of ignoring the building anti-migrant sentiment in the country, many politicians have jumped on the bandwagon, to a great or lesser extent. But not Malema.

Judging from his comments yesterday, trying to remind people that it is white monopoly capital and not their fellow Africans, which is the problem holding South Africa back, it would seem the EFF leader has staked his colours to the mast.

There is no doubt that his attitude will cost him support, because the anti-migrant wave is the one dominating the country at present.

This particular card, the race one, is not the one many want to see Malema play.