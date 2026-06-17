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Plea to business does make sense

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

17 June 2026

05:30 am

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Today's youth face their own struggles.

June 16

Civil society orginasations takes part in a commemoration March in Soweto,16 June 2026, and keeping the flame of memory alive and honoring the brave students of 1976 who changed the course of our history. Image: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

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June 16 is the day on which the ANC likes to remind itself of its glorious revolutionary past – although the reality is that it was student organisations outside the party which lit the fuse of what came to be known as the Soweto Uprising.

These days, you’d think it was planned and executed by the ANC and no-one else.

It’s important that, along with claiming the event for itself, the party uses the occasion to remind everyone of the evils of apartheid which, in the ANC’s mind, is responsible for many of the “challenges” faced by the country now.

Today’s youth face their own struggles. They’re not forced to learn in Afrikaans as they were in 1976, and they have a much-improved education system; but they’re still poor and haven’t seen much of the better life promised by the ANC.

At face value, then, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea to business to ditch the experience requirement and start hiring young people does make sense.

Especially as he backs it with government financial support for such businesses.

However, with our economy struggling, many businesses are only just getting by and may not be prepared, or able, to take the leap of faith to invest in young people.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa editorial

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