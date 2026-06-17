Plea to business does make sense

Today's youth face their own struggles.

June 16 is the day on which the ANC likes to remind itself of its glorious revolutionary past – although the reality is that it was student organisations outside the party which lit the fuse of what came to be known as the Soweto Uprising.

These days, you’d think it was planned and executed by the ANC and no-one else.

It’s important that, along with claiming the event for itself, the party uses the occasion to remind everyone of the evils of apartheid which, in the ANC’s mind, is responsible for many of the “challenges” faced by the country now.

Today’s youth face their own struggles. They’re not forced to learn in Afrikaans as they were in 1976, and they have a much-improved education system; but they’re still poor and haven’t seen much of the better life promised by the ANC.

At face value, then, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea to business to ditch the experience requirement and start hiring young people does make sense.

Especially as he backs it with government financial support for such businesses.

However, with our economy struggling, many businesses are only just getting by and may not be prepared, or able, to take the leap of faith to invest in young people.