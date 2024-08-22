Malema’s anger will damage EFF

Well, we know now Malema has well and truly connected with his bitter, angry side – after his raving press conference this week.

The emotional press conference held by EFF leader Julius Malema to announce the resignation of his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, always seemed a little bit strange.

Where, for instance, was the anger you’d expect from someone who had been suddenly stabbed in the back by a close ally?

But what was quite extraordinary was the moves he took to further tighten his grip on the EFF.

He took many of Shivambu’s responsibilities under his own wing and went even further by shutting down entirely the office of the deputy president of the organisation.

When we approached other EFF leaders for comment this week, we were informed that only Malema was authorised to speak on behalf of the party.

Those actions spoke not only of revenge on his nemesis, but also of deep insecurity and an inability to see anyone, except himself, as head of the EFF.

He has given credence to critics who say he is a megalomaniac who is running the EFF more as a cult than a political party.

On the other hand, though, he certainly does have enough charisma to do that – as evidenced by the fact that his “ground forces” hang on every word he says and appear to ignore the fact that his public statements are masterclasses in flip-flopping.

Malema’s anger at Shivambu – and presumably at Jacob Zuma for having stolen Shivambu away into the uMkhonto weSziwe party, along with Zuma’s memory of how Malema once called for his head – will have badly damaged the so-called progressive group.

That, though, is no bad thing, given the extreme and illogical ideas that they have to radically transform this country.