EFF in crisis? Shivambu’s shift to MK may boost Zuma’s influence

Floyd Shivambu’s move to Zuma’s MK party might weaken the EFF and increase Zuma’s political influence, says analyst.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla on 5 February 2021. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party could have hit a jackpot by recruiting former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu because he has a strong and influential voice in South African politics, an expert says.

Shivambu would not only bring his followers to MK, but also influence young people to migrate to Jacob Zuma’s party.

Mission to destroy EFF and build MK

Zuma might be on a mission to destroy the EFF and build MK out of its carcass.

Shivambu might have been identified as a best person to accomplish this mission.

Political commentator and communications practitioner Zenoyise John said Shivambu’s defection would reinforce the party.

“Floyd’s move to the MK will strengthen the party and help it gain more support among younger South Africans.

“I think Floyd is a strong and influential voice in the political scene, which will benefit MK,” John said.

Malema and Zuma’s relationship

Shivambu’s surprise resignation sparked speculation about the future of EFF and MK and how this would affect the relationship between their leaders, Julius Malema and Zuma.

Some believed Shivambu’s unexpected departure would break the rapport between the two parties.

John was of the view that South Africa should expect two results from the fallout.

“I also believe that Zuma is trying to weaken the EFF by influencing this move because he sees the EFF as a threat to his own political agenda.

“By incorporating EFF members into MK, Zuma may be strategically aiming to undercut the EFF without directly confronting them,” she said.

“As for the future relationship between Malema and Zuma, the current political landscape suggests a complex and intriguing dynamic.

“This move has the potential to significantly reshape power dynamics and alliances within South African politics. It could lead to heightened tension between Malema and Zuma, or unexpected collaborations due to the rearrangement of political forces.”

Growing animosity between the parties

Although Shivambu’s resignation appeared to be a rehearsed affair with Malema’s participation, there was growing animosity between the two parties lately.

This week, Malema criticised Shivambu for betraying EFF and dismantled all structures that his former deputy was responsible for.

Shivambu is yet to respond to Malema’s volley of attacks.

Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen said MK is a difficult party to speculate on because it remained a “hollow shell” because it was unstructured with no certain constitution.

“We don’t know whether Zuma is playing some political game to see the EFF becoming weak and then pounce on it to catch its votes when it is at its weakest point.

“At this stage, we don’t know who is the protagonist and who is the victim because things are open, it could go either way with MK. We are not sure yet what Shivambu’s position is going to be, but it is quite a mystery how Shivambu would survive in an overwhelmingly Zulu party.”

