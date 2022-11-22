Mashatile’s nomination for self-interest, not betterment of the ANC

Thabiso Mthembu

Does the ANC presidency crown fit or is it too heavy for party treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile?

With the battle for ANC leadership intensifying ahead of next month’s elective conference, Mashatile is the frontrunner for ANC deputy president. ANC branches and several provinces are putting their weight behind the former ANC Gauteng chair.

Mashatile is not being nominated for party’s improvement

But the ANC should be asking itself what kind of a leader they want. Among those rooting for Mashatile, no one has an ideological reason for justifying his bid for top office. Those nominating him are not doing so because they think he will transform the party, but for self-interest. The ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s withdrawal of him as their preferred candidate proves that.

Lies and deceit

He has failed to raise funds for the ANC and continuously lied to ANC workers about their unpaid salaries, leading to pickets. Last year, the party was reportedly facing a debt load of more than R200 million; it owed more than R100 million to the South African Revenue Service.

The workers have accused the ANC of deducting from their salaries for the Unemployment Insurance Fund and tax from January 2018 to August 2021, but not handing over the funds. At the weekend, Mashatile promised all ANC employees would be paid before Christmas. But unless they disrupt the conference, they may have another bleak Christmas.

Financial position of ANC weak

With him at the helm of the ANC treasury, the party went through the 2021 local government elections with the weakest campaign financial muscle since 1994. Under his watch, the financial position of the ANC is weaker.

As a favourite candidate, he has the upper hand to be touted as ANC president should incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize fail to make the cut at the conference due to their scandals.

But that will not be progressive for the ANC. Like incumbent Deputy President David Mabuza, he may not play any significant role if elected. And this makes the possibility of his ANC presidency unsettling.

He lacks the ability to inspire confidence and his oratory skills are minimum. And that is not what the ANC needs to win in the 2024 general elections. What it needs is a leader who can clearly articulate ANC policies in a manner that shows understanding and conviction.

Mashatile is also too involved in factionalism. He will do whatever serves his motives. It is expected that he will support Ramaphosa for president because he has only one term left and Mashatile could take over sooner.

-Mthembu is News24’s Young Mandela 2022 winner

