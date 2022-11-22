Stephen Tau
22 Nov 2022
Politics

Magashule influence, poor management behind Free State ANC’s failures to hold conference

The split between the ANC's Magashule and Ramaphosa factions means the party's Free State provincial conference might never happen.

Ace Magashule’s influence in the Free State may be one of the reasons the province has not held an elective conference. Picture: Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp
The continuous delays in the Free State ANC's provincial conference seem to have no apparent end, and some believe this may be the fault of those still loyal to suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, who apparently still has a lot of influence in the province. The provincial conference in question has had to be delayed several times in recent months and there are doubts about whether it will even happen at all. ALSO READ: ‘Conferences just a fantasy for us’ – ANC Free State members launch yet another court action against leaders Free State and Western Cape conferences long overdue With...

