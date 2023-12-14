Mbalula barks, Jardine bites

ANC panics as Change Starts Now ignites hope: Jardine's credibility and anti-corruption message stokes fear, shaking ANC's grip on power.

Roger Jardine during the Southern Kings press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on March 07, 2013 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Photo by Richard Huggard / Gallo Images

Experts maintain that what drives dogs to bark at moving vehicles is fear.

This theory ties with a famous isiXhosa saying that imoto ehambayo ikhonkothwa zizinja, emileyo ziya yichamela (dogs bark at a moving vehicle and urinate at the one which is stationary).

Like a barking dog spotting a moving vehicle, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has wasted no time in expressing his fear – rubbishing Roger Jardine for launching a new political movement, Change Starts Now.

Seeing red but seemingly out of his depth, Mbalula has piled on unconvincing arguments in attacking Jardine – from being “a beneficiary of the B-BEE [broad-based black economic empowerment]”, and “representative of capital” to questioning his campaign funding sources.

Mbalula has also made an unfounded claim that Mavuso Msimang, veteran anti-apartheid activist and former ANC Veterans’ League deputy president, was bribed into joining Jardine’s movement.

How low can he stoop? ANC leaders, who include President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gained enormously from B-BEE and political connections to become billionaires.

To Mbalula, there is nothing wrong with that, except if it is Jardine. Mbalula’s fears are not unrealistic on the possible impact the Change Starts Now is likely to have in unsettling the ANC in next year’s polls.

“We cannot carry on like this,” Jardine said in one of his many media interviews. “I am not a business candidate. “I am from Riverlea and Eldorado Park.

“I do not read about the lived reality of people in this country – not theory to me. “Many of my relatives use public hospitals,” he said. Looking at the dysfunction of government in failing South Africa for the past 30 years, Jardine’s message resonates with many.

With roots in the public and private sectors and political activism, it appears Jardine is what the doctor has ordered to cure many of our ills – a crumbling railway system, high crime rate, huge unemployment and many more.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana could not have put it better. “The reason the ANC is panicking is that Jardine is credible and carries weight,” said Swana.

From my early years as a journalist, I have known the Jardine family, particularly Roger’s father, whom we called “Uncle Bill”.

The family’s role in fighting apartheid – particularly in sport – cannot be overemphasised. A student and a youth activist during his younger days in the struggle against apartheid, Jardine is no ordinary Johnny-come-lately in South African politics.

Educated, he has served as the youngest director-general in the department of arts, culture, science and technology – credited for his contribution to the country’s armament and technological advancement policies and infrastructure.

Jardine is not alone in the campaign to change the South African status quo. People with credibility – the likes of former veteran Murphy Morobe – have jumped at the opportunity to roll their sleeves up to make a difference.

In an apparent veiled reference to the ANC, he said the crisis in SA was caused by deeply unethical politicians and their cronies. Jardine promised Change Starts Now would fix the country’s healthcare system and social security.

“The public healthcare system needs to be rescued from corrupt politicians,” he said.

The party was committed to restoring SA’s global reputation and would register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Change is what the country needs – not corruption and inefficiency.