Men lose minds over windy Cape Town Marathon

Cape Town Marathon cancelled, and suddenly it’s “feminisation” gone mad, lizard people conspiracies, and the apocalypse—all online.

Apparently, the decision by the organisers of the Cape Town Marathon to cancel the event last weekend – for safety reasons related to high winds – was nothing more than “woke culture” gone mad and an example of the “feminisation” of society being implemented by family values-hating leftists.

The world has become a bunch of “pussies” according to this belief. You’re all a bunch of girls, you see, because you have been emasculated by the Commies.

That’s what actuary Nick Hudson punted on X this week: “The cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon this morning was a comical reflection of safety culture and the broader feminisation problem.”

His followers gleefully jumped on the bandwagon, hauling out all the old tropes, from homophobia to misogyny… and, given the chance, they would have probably descended into racism, too.

RSA Patriot opined that “It’s what happens when the pride community is elected to run stuff”, while Mr Meanie Pants said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis “should unclench his vagina.”

This is what happens when a “good old boy” (with the emphasis on the boy) gets elected to one of the highest offices in the planet and brings racism, homophobia and sexism back into fashion: US President Donald Trump – who famously was recorded once saying: “Grab ‘em by the pussy.

You can do anything.” You can see the Trump effect every day on social media – now racists, homophobes, anti science conspiracy theorists and sexists are allowing the thoughts previously bottled up in their minds through caution, or some modicum of good taste, to come spewing out, like sewage.

The right-wing hey days are here, pardner.

What most conservatives, who believe Trump is the Messiah made real, don’t seem to realise – or they welcome it – is that today’s rightwing memes go hand-in-hand with a trailer trash load of loony tunes conspiracy stuff.

Which is why Hudson – who said that “not more than 10 000” would die during Covid in SA and who now denies the pandemic was anything other than a massive “psyop” – and nutters like US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr are peas in the same pod.

That galaxy of nuttiness includes climate denialism, disbelief in any conventional science, a conviction that the Illuminati or the “lizard people” – or the World Economic Forum – are the ones really running the world.

It extends to the belief that Covid jabs contained microchips to track you, that the 9/11 New York terror attacks, along with the 1969 moon landing, were faked.

Those who control the world used Covid and the jabs as a population reduction method… and the “pure bloods” who didn’t get the evil jabs will be the ones to inherit the post-apocalypse world.

And let’s not even go near the spreading belief that someone is trying to poison us or change our DNA through the “chemtrails” left by planes in the sky.

Social media – with its algorithms which reinforce your opinions and supercharge your confirmation bias – have been the vector for this phenomenon, which is nothing short of large chunks of humanity having an enormous brain fart.

And what would be so wrong with having a little more feminine influence in society? Women don’t, generally, start wars. They’re not called the nurturing gender for nothing.

The fact that men like Hudson feel threatened by strong capable women – because that is what their bleating amounts to – says more about them than it does about feminism.

But then again, maybe I’m saying this because I’m just a little girl.

Not so, okes?