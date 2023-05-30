Military: South Africa destroys itself

By Eeben Barlow

It is said that a bad political system doesn’t appear wrong to those who benefit from it – especially when it affords them with huge, often corrupt, financial incentives.

When that system purposefully erodes the security and economic structures of the state, it provides further financial benefits, usually illicit, and the beneficiaries will do everything they can to defend it, even if it is to the detriment of both the nation and the state.

One of the greatest dangers any country can face is the appointment of incompetent, greedy and unqualified people and overpay them to oversee and direct the national, economic and security directions of the state.

Dysfunction

Dysfunctional becomes the operative word. South Africa, once a world renowned innovator, manufacturer and supplier to the defence and security spaces, has destroyed itself through incompetence, short-sightedness, corruption, and insatiable greed.

The demise of our defence industry has not only impacted negatively on our economy but also on the dwindling job market.

Our defence and security capabilities have been degraded and emasculated. It has, additionally, resulted in the loss of scientific, technological, manufacturing, and training knowledge and skills which have been hurriedly scooped up by other nations – this was knowledge and know-how other nations were keen to acquire.

Following the arrival of our much-heralded democracy, South Africa was viewed as a major defence developer and manufacturer.

The continent waited expectantly for us to assist them with the equipping of their armed forces with African solutions for African problems.

This presented South Africa with a huge window of opportunity to become a trusted defence manufacturer and supplier to Africa – and it could have contributed massively to our national economy.

Power

A powerful defence industry is, furthermore, an important criteria with which to negotiate. However, South Africa decided to discard this opportunity and instead, opted to abandon Africa’s defence and security needs and leave the door open to foreign defence manufacturers and suppliers.

It shifted its focus from defence to the conceptualisation of human security. This was broadened by the government’s interpretation of security beyond the security forces to adopt the political, social and economic dimensions of the new security paradigm.

The daily news reports of escalating and rampant criminality can argue that this approach has failed. Corrupt and unethical practices accelerated the decline of our defence industry as the government decided to kill our flourishing and innovative defence industry.

Our vehicles, developed during our so-called bush war, were beyond world-class. We pioneered the development and manufacturing of mine-protected vehicles and incorporated many of the lessons learned in then Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

The ammunition the country produced – from small arms to large-calibre artillery ammunition – was internationally sought after.

Our artillery systems and anti-tank missiles were world-class and the desire of many nations. Our technical skills to upgrade and maintain our aircraft were highly sought after.

Our locally developed and manufactured attack helicopter evoked huge international interest.

There was substantial international interest in our drones before they made their dramatic appearance on recent battlefields. Our nuclear weapons programme was terminated.

Despite increasing tensions on the continent, our armed forces were pushed into decline. Currently, we are unable to even build an infantry fighting vehicle as the much-lauded and costly Badger programme has shown. After many years and billions of rands wasted, we are still stuck with the Ratel IFV.

Defence

Defence companies – or their developments – have been snapped up by foreign buyers, much to our disadvantage.

Private defence companies and manufacturers have shown motions of no confidence in our government and relocated elsewhere. Others have put themselves up for sale.

Those few companies who manage to win international contracts are stymied by a cumbersome National Conventional Arms Control Committee process to export their products and, as a result, often have their contracts cancelled.

Whereas opting to rather be viewed as a mediator and negotiator – and not as a leading international defence manufacturer and supplier – is a noble thought, one cannot negotiate from a position of weakness.

South Africa, once considered the powerhouse of Africa, has evolved into a shack with no power. Africa and the world have taken note of our countless failures.

With an inability to project hard, smart, soft or sharp power, our conflicted politicians still cling to the false belief that they have power.

But implementing power requires leaders who understand its application and who have credibility and integrity.

In truth, they have none in the defence space as what there once was, no longer is.

-Barlow is CEO of Executive Outcomes