Criminals hit water plant hours before minister’s visit

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has promised to take stringent measures to address vandalism scourge.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu experienced the effects of vandalism first-hand during a visit to a water plant in KwaZulu-Natal recently.

The minister was on an oversight visit to monitor progress on the KwaXimba Package Plant, used to treat sewage, in the KwaXimba area. It is implemented by the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board.

The plant is set to begin providing clean water to the Mvini area this month, and the Nonoti and Bhobhonono areas by November.

But it has been hit by delays because of vandalism.

Just hours prior to Mchunu’s visit to the plant, criminals broke in and reportedly damaged parts of the plant and its infrastructure.

“It is very concerning that we live amongst people who do not want to see progress. Vandalism is a crime and anyone who commits it will be treated like the criminal that they are. uMngeni-uThukela Water has since opened a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and this is being investigated,” said Mchunu.

He promised to take stringent measures to address the vandalism scourge.

SA’s vandalism crisis

Vandalism and theft had plagued the country for years, increasing in recent months.

In a recent incident, thieves made off with over 300 metres of cable under the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

The theft sparked a fire that left parts of Johannesburg‘s inner city filled with smoke and several areas without electricity.

Call in the military!

The Sunday Times reported that City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava had written to police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola for assistance. She also called for the military to help stop cable theft and protect its infrastructure.

In the letter, she reportedly warned that if left unchecked, the city’s electricity supply would be completely destabilised by vandalism.

The cost of vandalism

Mashava tallied the cost of theft and vandalism of City Power infrastructure for the current financial year so far at R160 475 253.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena has previously said illegal connections, cable theft and vandalism of transformers were among the biggest issues.

4,633km of cable stolen in three years

Earlier this year, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed that 4 633km of copper cable had been stolen between the 2020 financial year to the end of October 2023.