7 May 2024

01:33 pm

Community chat: Should residents fill their own potholes?

Have your say on today's big issue.

A pothole on a road.

Potholes are plague in South Africa. Picture: iStock

Community members have come together to fill in potholes on the streets of Vanderbijlpark, in Southern Gauteng.

According to the Ster Sedibeng, the local AfriForum branch teamed up with residents on the project, using 1,268 bags ( 32 tons of tar) to fill potholes.

They have also cut more than 20 hectares of grass in parks and fields, filling 382 garbage bags, since January.

“It is gratifying to see communities taking responsibility for their neighbourhoods,” said AfriForum’s district coordinator for the West Rand, Stephanus Blignault.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Read more on these topics

AfriForum government potholes roads Vanderbijlpark

