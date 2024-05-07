Illegal mining kingpin shot dead while resisting arrest

R32m worth of uncut diamonds seized in nationwide operation as illegal mining kingpin shot dead after being traced to Soweto hidehout

An alleged illegal mining kingpin has been killed in Soweto, police have confirmed.

Deployed as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, the police’s national intervention unit traced the Lesotho national to Jabulani.

Illegal mining kingpin linked to murders

The man is believed to be linked to at least 29 illegal mining related murders in Florida and Nomzamo in Soweto, where 16 people were killed at a local tavern.

He was shot and killed by police after pointing a firearm and resisting arrest at his hideout.

As part of the nationwide tracing operations, law enforcement seized 7 130 uncut diamonds valued at an estimated R32 million.

Operation against illegal mining

Operation Vala Umgodi has been initiated in seven provinces identified as illegal mining hotspots, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

A tracing operation conducted in Limpopo and the Northern Cape last week yielded the arrest of 62 and nine illegal mining suspects, respectively.

The same multi-disciplinary team seized R1million in cash during the raid of a house in Carletonville in April. Explosives, digging equipment were also confiscated from the house.

Postmasburg in the Northern Cape was another area to benefit from the operation, as police found seven unlicensed firearms hidden in a shoebox at the home of a suspect.

Since Operation Vala Umgodi commenced, police have arrested at least 4774 suspects for crimes related to illicit mining activities.

Police making ‘commendable progress’ against illegal mining

As well as the large number of suspect arrested, police have confiscated R4m in cash,146 firearms, 4518rounds of ammunition, 78 vehicles and 112 trucks and TLB’s used to access illegal mining sites.

The initiative was established in December 2023 and enlists the services of the South African National Defence Force, the Department of Minerals and Energy(DMRE) and other law enforcement agencies.

National Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, commended those involved in the operation, stating:

“Operation Vala Umgodi continues to register commendable progress in dealing decisively with those involved in illicit mining activities across the country. [This] is government’s response to prevent, combat and put a stop to illegal mining activities.”