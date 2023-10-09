WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng

Mogoeng said God doesn’t want him to become president through an electoral process.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng wants to be the President of South Africa… Picture: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

“I will be president”…These are the aspirations of retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

This is not the first time that Mogoeng has spoken about his desire to be president of the country.

Speaking to eNCA on Friday during a church gathering in Bloemfontein, Mogoeng said God had told him three times that He intends to make him president.

Watch Mogoeng Mogoeng speak about his aspirations to be president of SA

Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes it's his destiny to become president of the country one day. He says this will happen without him contesting for the position. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/h8CUHW8zo0 October 8, 2023

God will decide

“It’s going to be miraculous…I’m not saying might, its unstoppable, it’s inevitable. I don’t know when, but God will surely do it.

“It sounds crazy, it sound nonsensical, but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God,” Mogoeng said.

Mogoeng added that God doesn’t want him to become president through an electoral process.

“He doesn’t want me to join a political party, He doesn’t want me to form any political party. I want to remind people that it looked like a foolish thing for me to make myself available for the position of judge of the Constitutional court.

“There was mockery all over the media that I was just a lay preacher who knew nothing about the law… and it got worse after the nomination and appointment for the position of chief justice. I was projected as this idiot, this lapdog of president Zuma…and as it turned out, they all at humble pie, Mogoeng said.

While Mogoeng may have intetntions to be the next number one citizen of the country, his presidential aspirations could be short-lived as the Judicial Code of Conduct bars retired judges from taking part in party politics.

Elections

In September last year, he echoed similar sentiments saying the “prophecy” about his presidency is even believed by people overseas who want to see him take up the reins at the Union Buildings.

A month earlier, the All African Alliance Movement, a new political party that was launched last year said it wanted Mogoeng to run as their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The party’s secretary general, Bishop Mishark Tebe, said South Africans were desperate for good and ethical leadership from someone like the former chief justice.

“We consulted extensively first to see what people on the ground wanted. People wanted a movement that they can be proud of.

“In other words, how can we do things that will take us back to 1994? We will remember that during the 1994 elections, everyone was excited and ready to vote, that is what people are looking for and also a leader of high calibre,” Tebe said.

