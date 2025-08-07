‘Mountain Tinder’ sparks real romance

On Swiss peaks, hikers are skipping dating apps and leaving love notes for future soulmates—no algorithms, just altitude.

The hills in the Swiss Alpine canton of Fribourg appear to be alive with the sound of (love) music, as lonely hearts take advantage of “Mountain Tinder” as a real-world dating service.

Started as a joke in 2023 by Thibaud Monney, a 29-year-old avid hiker, Mountain Tinder is leading to romance for many.

Monney was climbing the Dent de Broc, overlooking the picturesque Lake of Gruyere, when he realised he missed having someone to share the view with.

He jotted down his feelings in a visitor’s book.

The books are found on peaks across the Alps, enabling visitors to share their feeling with those who follow.

Monney has placed more books on seven peaks – and they are filling up as soulmates find each other.

The recipe for love has a head start as only those with a shared passion for the outdoors would be writing in the books in the first place.

Monney’s “analogue” link between people is refreshingly different from the often soulless, even dangerous, online dating apps.

We think most people would prefer to find true love on an Alp.

Not an app…

