Mdwaba: Corruption allegations must be taken with pinch of salt

Although Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been criticised for speaking out publicly over the lack of action against those implicated in state capture, his frustrations are not surprising. It seems corruption continues unabated because those who are implicated know that no action will be taken against them. The recent allegations against top politicians by businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba confirm this assertion.

But it seems Mdwaba is now tired of giving politicians kickbacks whenever he has to do business with the state. That’s why he has levelled serious allegations against Cabinet ministers Thulas Nxesi, Enoch Godongwana and Blade Nzimande, as well as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

He has alleged that the now halted R5 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund job creation project was expected to pay out a 10% bonus of R500 million to these politicians.

The scandal

However, they’ve been quick to deny and dismiss Mdwaba’s allegations. They have claimed the businessman is bitter because the tender has been stopped and he is being investigated by the department of employment and labour for trying to divert funds to his private company. Mbalula has taken steps to clear his name by laying a charge with the police against Mdwaba.

Despite these actions, it is troubling that the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa are quiet as the country is grappling with this scandal. Instead of the president expressing his concerns over the allegations levelled against his ministers – and the ANC initiating its famous step-aside rule, like they’ve done with former secretary-general Ace Magashule – it seems they are not bothered and willing to shove the scandal into the dustbin of history. Unfortunately, should that be the case, we won’t be shocked. There have been numerous scandals of corruption in the past but they are now forgotten, and no-one has been charged or jailed for them.

Instead, those implicated are walking free and some of them are still occupying top government positions as if nothing wrong happened. This is now becoming a norm in South Africa and our politicians – and these very same businesspeople who claim to be holy – use thuggish behaviour to take away money that could have been used to grow the economy.

All guilty

Those entrusted with state resources are nowhere near reprimanding this behaviour – for they, too, have skeletons they are afraid will come tumbling out of the closet once they open their mouths. Either way, it is difficult to open your mouth while it’s full. This takes us back to Mdwaba.

Now that food has been taken out of his mouth, he sees it fit to talk and rally support from the public. He is snitching now because he has been hurt after spending millions of rands on bidding for the tender. Therefore, his motive discredits his integrity altogether.

Whether true or false, this scandal adds to the mistrust the public has in our politicians for it puts salt to the wounds SA sustained during the arms deal, Nkandla, the Guptas’ state capture, Covid personal protective equipment supplies and Phala Phala scandals – which are now part of the country’s vocabulary. It is high time the relationship between our politicians and businesspeople is transparent – and the tender system re-evaluated. Otherwise, we will have no country to call home, as Zondo pointed out.

