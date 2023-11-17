Daily news update: Teacher shot, woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance and 12-year-old pupil’s suicide

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, an Mpumalanga teacher and his friend were killed ‘execution-style’, a Pretoria woman benefits from her murdered son, husband and daughters’ insurance claims, and a school’s negligence in a 12-year-old pupil’s suicide.

We also look at a government building in Pietermaritzburg was evacuated due to the health risk imposed by an infestation of rats, a Gift of the Givers member and his brother who were killed in Gaza, one person killed in a shootout on the N3 near the Pavillion in Durban, and the diesel price potentially receiving a big cut in December.

Then, the Proteas’ crashing out of the Cricket World Cup as well as DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi being selected to host the Samas.

News today: 17 November

Appeal for information: Mpumalanga teacher and his friend shot ‘execution-style’

The Mpumalanga police are seeking information on suspects who allegedly murdered a teacher and his friend on Wednesday night outside White River.

According to the police, a 37-year-old teacher and his friend were killed in an execution style in Sukani Trust, outside White River, at about 10 pm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said information concerning a person spotted motionless in a pool of blood at Sukani Road was reported, and as the police arrived, they searched the area and discovered a second body close by.

Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims

An intelligence operation led to the arrest of a Pretoria woman who benefitted from insurance claims relating to her deceased son, husband, and two daughters.

The arrest occurred on Thursday morning after the woman was traced and arrested in Centurion during a takedown operation in cooperation with the insurance company.

Bullying and homophobic abuse: Probe unveils school’s negligence in pupil’s suicide

The Grade 6 pupil from Khehlekile Primary School, who committed suicide on 23 October, suffered abuse, allegedly at the hands of staff members of the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed this on Thursday in a briefing on the findings of an investigation into the circumstances leading to 12-year-old Sibusiso Mbatha’s death.

Mbatha was found hanging in his family’s bathroom after allegedly being bullied and verbally attacked.

Rats invade government building

Dozens of state employees who work at a government department in the city centre had to flee their building due to a severe rat infestation.

Staff at the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in Jabu Ndlovu Street were ordered to vacate the building as management feared the growing infestation posed a health risk.

Apart from the risk of disease, staff and visitors to the building had to endure the disgusting smell of rat urine, faeces and dead decomposing rodents, that had spread through the building.

Gift of the Givers member and his brother killed in Gaza attack

NGO Gift of the Givers has confirmed one of its members and his brother have been killed in the Gaza – where Israel has intensified its offensive in retaliation to an October 7 attack by Hamas.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said Ahmed Abbasi was targeted while he and his brother were returning from morning prayer on Thursday.

“Ahmed Abbasi, a kind, gentle, warm human being was directly targeted by the apartheid Israeli forces in Gaza while returning from morning prayer today with his brother, both were killed. Abbasi, a father of three, served the people of Gaza with distinction since 2013 being appointed as the head of Gift of the Givers office in the region.

WATCH: One killed in shootout on N3 near Pavilion in Durban

Paramedics are currently on the N3 near The Pavilion in Durban where one person has been killed in a shootout.

ALS Paramedics said there was also an accident in which a number of people reported to be workers have been injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said multiple patients are being treated on the scene by paramedics as a result of both the shootout as well as the car accident.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence grills cop over stops made after accused confessed

Multiple stops made by the police on the day Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused Bongani Ntanzi allegedly confessed raised eyebrows from the defence on Thursday.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria continued to hear evidence about the police’s car movements which escorted Ntanzi on different days.

A trial-within-a-trial is taking place to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by the accused in the main trial.

December fuel price latest: Diesel headed for big cut, but petrol relief lags behind

Mid-month data for December fuel prices, points to another month of welcome diesel and petrol price relief, which should ease the usual pain experienced at the pumps by Mzansi motorists.

Going by the latest figures from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), possible diesel price decreases of R2.09 (500ppm) and R2.14 (50ppm) are on the cards.

DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi to host the Samas this weekend

DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi have been announced as the hosts for this year’s edition – the 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) dubbed (#SAMA29).

Actresses Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu will host the red carpet.

The glamorous event will take place on Saturday 18 November at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, and broadcast live on SABC 1.

South African celebs excited to be part of Trevor Noah new TV show

After a long silence about being part of the new Amazon Prime TV show, comedian Jason Goliath could finally speak about being part of LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa.

“Finally the silence is broken! I’m on Last One Laughing: South Africa and I’m going all in on the competition,” wrote Goliath on his Instagram.

“Watch me give everything on Last One Laughing: South Africa, because it’s about to get weird and interesting.”

‘We fought back’: Proteas coach insists they did not choke again

His team did not ‘choke’, head coach Rob Walter insisted, after South Africa crashed out in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup following a hard-fought defeat to Australia in Kolkata on Thursday.

Needing 213 runs to win their last-four clash, Australia reached 215/7, securing a three-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare.

Earlier, David Miller led a comeback with a magnificent century (101 runs) which helped the South Africans recover from an early collapse as they hit back from 24/4 in the early stages of their innings to compile 212 runs all out.

Gavin happy to be back in class as he hunts for Caf A Licence

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is enjoying his time away from the hustle and bustle of the PSL during the current international Fifa break.

He has a different challenge on his hands. The 59-year-old is currently upskilling his coaching badges by enrolling in a Caf A Licence course in Johannesburg.

Hunt has a European equivalent qualification, the UEFA A Licence, but it’s not enough for him to sit on the bench for Caf Confederation Cup matches.

