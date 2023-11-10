News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Lunga Simelane

Journalist

5 minute read

10 Nov 2023

04:40 am

‘Story lies in unusual revelation’: Political analyst weighs in on R500m bribery scandal

Former chair Mthunzi Mdwaba points fingers at three Cabinet ministers in the now-failed R5 billion UIF deal.

DA wants Mbalula jailed for contempt of court over cadre deployment

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

As the plot thickens in the alleged R500 million bribery scandal relating to an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) jobs deal, the accusation of corruption on ANC heavyweights should not come as a surprise, according to a political analyst. Former Productivity SA chair and Thuja Holdings chief executive Mthunzi Mdwaba alleged bribery against three Cabinet ministers in a “now failed UIF job deal”. Mdwaba accused the ministers of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi, finance’s Enoch Godongwana and higher education, science and technology’s Blade Nzimande, and the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of trying to solicit a 10% bribe for the “now failed…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

As the plot thickens in the alleged R500 million bribery scandal relating to an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) jobs deal, the accusation of corruption on ANC heavyweights should not come as a surprise, according to a political analyst.

Former Productivity SA chair and Thuja Holdings chief executive Mthunzi Mdwaba alleged bribery against three Cabinet ministers in a “now failed UIF job deal”.

Mdwaba accused the ministers of employment and labour, Thulas Nxesi, finance’s Enoch Godongwana and higher education, science and technology’s Blade Nzimande, and the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of trying to solicit a 10% bribe for the “now failed UIF R5 billion deal”.

‘Slanderous campaign against ministers and myself’ – Mbalula

Mbalula said Mdwaba was reportedly under investigation by the department of employment and labour (DEL) for attempting to redirect funds to his private company and instead of addressing allegations against him, resorted to a “slanderous campaign against ministers and myself, and by extension oldest liberation movement in Africa”.

“In South African political parlance, it has become too easy to soil one another with the corruption tag. Corruption eats away at the very important gains of democracy; it defers the dreams of the entire nation, black and white,” he said.

ALSO READ: Thulas Nxesi denies allegations in R500-million UIF bribery scandal

“I have opened a case of crimen injuria against Mr Mdwaba because I want to make a clear statement on behalf of my family and the ANC. Let us encourage those with evidence of corruption to come forward and when they do so, we must protect them.

“But equally let us not tolerate the ‘juniorisation’ of the crime that is corruption to a point where it can be used a slander, which has no physical consequences but erodes the dignity of another.”

Mdwaba said the ministers had approached him through intermediaries in a bid to secure “gateway fees” of R500 million from a R5 billion UIF deal, which he had secured as seed capital to create employment for 750 000 people.

Thuja Holdings was set to sign on the R500 billion deal. However, last December Nxesi announced his department would put on hold the project by the Thuja Capital Fund Project, a subsidiary of Thuja Holdings, which was under the Labour Activation Programme run by the UIF and other partners.

Why did this businessman come out to make this allegation?

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said: “Everybody knows [with] the big jobs, such as these huge billion-rand projects, there is a certain level of kickback that people have to pay to get them.

ALSO READ: Task team to give report on ‘poor treatment and delays’ at UIF within a week

“You can’t get those jobs without paying a kickback to those that are making donations and to another extent, the party or the government,” he said.

“We need to ask ourselves, why did this businessman come out to make this allegation, because usually they just don’t… They pay the kickback and they disappear.

“The big question is not why are they asking for money but why is he [Mdwaba] saying it? That is where the story lies.”

Why the Political Party Funding Act was passed

Mashego said this also went back to the issue of why the Political Party Funding Act was passed.

Part of the Act was for political parties to be able to disclose who was funding them because there was a trend whereby the big contracts were being given by government to the companies which funded the ANC.

ALSO READ: UIF scammer alert: Watch out for fraudsters posing as labour officials in Limpopo

“It reached a stage whereby it looked as if the ANC was funnelling money from government into its own coffers. The ANC had the companies like Chancellor House, which was more of a management company for big contracts.

“So, we should not be surprised, because even in 2010 when it came, there were lots of contracts that were going out and there was a certain level of corruption as well.

“It was corruption whereby companies that won these contracts ended up being the company that funded the political party.

“The idea of the Act was to make sure that if you won a big tender and end up funding the political party, the party must be able to disclose the relationship between you getting the tender and the political influence.”

Nxesi has denied that he was one of the ministers implicated in the R500-million scandal and Mbalula laid charges at the Sandton police station yesterday against Mdwaba over the allegations.

ALSO READ: TERS investigation: SIU retrieves R71m in fraudulent UIF funds

Read more on these topics

ANC Blade Nzimande Enoch Godongwana thulas nxesi

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home
Crime Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe