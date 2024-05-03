My little angel is a capitalist

Daughter will host a movie night with her family in order to raise funds for the toy she has wanted for some time.

I was extremely proud of little Egg this week. She needs money for a toy she has desired for a considerable time now and instead of asking me, she came up with a brilliant idea to make the money.

She will host a movie night tomorrow evening and her mom and grandmother will have to attend. It’s compulsory.

ALSO READ: Let’s snap the dragon of ‘broken’

Being a typical seven-year-old girl, she decided to exploit her father to make her project work.

She has enlisted me as an unpaid staff member, the old movie DVD from my shelf will be played on my computer and displayed on my big computer screen in my bedroom.

And I will have to buy and donate the cold drinks and snacks. I have to draw the movie posters, I have to sell the refreshments and I have to check the tickets at the door.

At least I’m not responsible for security – that job has been allocated to Rocky, the miniature pinscher. He has to sniff the attendees to make sure they don’t smuggle bootleg snacks into the “theatre”.

“I can make at least R100 with my movie theatre over the next three weeks,” she told me.

I mumbled something about counting chickens before they have hatched, which excited her.

“Yes, you can also cook a chicken dinner. That can double my profit! Obviously I can’t do it – I have to look after my money box.”

ALSO READ: Difficult political choices simplified by a child

At first I was extremely proud of my bright young entrepreneur, until an unpleasant idea struck me: my little angel is a capitalist who exploits the public for her financial gains.

Which, of course, is exactly how entrepreneurship often works. But still, she’s a budding young business person and she understands a thing or two about making a living through enterprising thinking.

In a country where two out of every three young people can’t get a job, entrepreneurship offers the only realistic outcome to many.

But, of course, they have to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking from a young age, they have to develop the ability to see opportunities and, hopefully, make a positive contribution to their communities.

This evening, I’ll have to speak to her about workers’ need to earn a living wage. It’s going to be a difficult discussion and may even include threats of industrial action.

But it’s just right that I make something out of the venture. And there should be a snack included in the deal for Rocky. Watch this space…