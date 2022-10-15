My morning ritual has become an hour’s work

People cross your path and stay. And sometimes not. The stayers become friends; firm. The rest? Take your lesson, the universe tells me, and move on. But all are vital on your path, I think. I had a best friend for nine years working at a national newspaper who helped me week after week bring it out with our left hand. And then he left for Canada – despite the promise that the night my hubby dies (we knew it was inevitable) he’ll whisk me away for a night of passion before I faced the world. We both knew it...

People cross your path and stay. And sometimes not. The stayers become friends; firm. The rest? Take your lesson, the universe tells me, and move on. But all are vital on your path, I think.

I had a best friend for nine years working at a national newspaper who helped me week after week bring it out with our left hand. And then he left for Canada – despite the promise that the night my hubby dies (we knew it was inevitable) he’ll whisk me away for a night of passion before I faced the world.

We both knew it would be no more than me curling into a ball and him just holding me – point is: he wasn’t there. I didn’t hear from him while in my deepest despair until nine years later.

And I fell asleep during his visit in front of my home fire… How I hate the next sentence but … I’m of an age … where I just don’t forge new friendships.

Older wiser me have got my five on one hand who will take my drunken call at 2am. But then the universe threw me The Curve Ball: a man with stature; a man who lives art and is venerated. I’m helping him with his, what I see, biggest passion: words. It teems in his art works; dictionaries he writes; words he pens. Weirdly, I get it.

He’s writing yet another dictionary – and he can live those in between the greatest art – and needs an expert on the boeretaal. Our trial run is now, four weeks later, a firm 8am every morning “make your coffee but we need to work”.

Like me, he wants our kombuistaal’s idioms explained to his kids. Like me he married Ingels; like me our culture disappears between the Oregon pine floor boards of our home. I get it. I’ve been revelling in hidden gems; had healthy debates from a comma to a spelling.

My morning ritual has become an hour’s work, followed by an amazing breakfast with an amazing mind. And mind-opening words just flowing over good food. I see the friends, lovers, popping in all the time – that’s just what happens if you’re a Druid from another planet. But I count my blessings. True to myself I weirdly get him. I want to write my friend’s book.