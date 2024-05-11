Stellies looking for quick turnaround against Swallows

Barker said qualifying for the Caf Champions League will be a good incentive for Stellies.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker hopes to restore the potency of his side’s attack against Moroka Swallows on Saturday at 3pm.



Stellies, who have been on the prolific goalscoring form in recent matches, failed to find the back of the net in midweek’s DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu, which ended in a goalless draw.



Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Barker urged his charges to get over the result against Usuthu and focus on winning the game against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium.



“We’ve become used to the quick turnaround now so we just have to get over the result emotionally and get ourselves back to zero,” said Barker.



“We’re still in second position on the log with three games to go so there is a lot to play for. It’s important to regenerate physically and mentally, get on the plane, and make sure we put in a big performance.



“If we continue to play like we did against AmaZulu, even though we didn’t get the maximum points, we will win more football matches.”



Barker added that qualifying for the Caf Champions League will be a good incentive for Stellies.



“The prospect of competing in Africa next season is a massive incentive. Footballers, coaches, technical staff, and support staff all want to be competing with the best.



“We’ve seen teams from our own country win competitions like the Champions League in the past so there is a massive incentive for our players to want to showcase their talents and ability on that stage.



“The desire and motivation is there so it’s just a case of looking at it as three more games in which we need to apply ourselves.”