Lions desperate for consistency as they chase top 8 URC spot

The Joburg-team take on Cardiff Rugby in a must-win clash on Saturday evening.

The Lions take on Cardiff Rugby in a crucial URC clash in Joburg on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions have it all to do to stay alive in the race for a playoff spot in this season’s United Rugby Championship, starting with today’s game against Cardiff at Ellis Park at 6.15pm.

If the Lions, 11th with 39 points, come unstuck against the team placed 12th with 25 points it will mean they are likely out of the running to finish inside the top eight for a place in the quarter-finals.

They would then have to win their final two games against table-toppers, Glasgow Warriors, next week at home and the Stormers, away, and hope a number of other results go their way, for them to qualify. It’ll be a tall order, if it isn’t already.

Up and down season

Ivan van Rooyen’s team will be the favourites at home today against the men from Wales, but so inconsistent have the Lions been this season one just doesn’t know what they’ll produce in this must-win game.

In their 15 regular URC season games so far the best strong of results the Lions have put together were three wins in a row in rounds six, seven and eight. They then lost two on the trot, before winning twice again, and then losing, winning and losing again. Their early season form was just as inconsistent.

And how they will now be ruing their poor start to the 2023/24 campaign, losing by narrow margins against the Stormers (33-35, home), Edinburgh (16-17, away) and Benetton (10-15, away).

It’s no surprise assistant coach Barend Pieterse and his fellow coaching team have been left scratching their heads, trying to figure out why the Lions have been so inconsistent this season.

“We’re up and down and that’s been our season,” said Pieterse this week. “Good game, bad game, good game, bad game …

“That’s something we have to look at, and something that needs improvement. We need to be better.”

Van Rooyen and Pieterse and Co will now hope the Lions follow up a loss last time out, against Munster (13-33, home), with a win at home, on the highveld to keep alive their slim chances of staying in the running for the playoffs.

If ever the Lions needed another three-game winning run it is in these final rounds of the regular season.