Nedbank exposed for ethical failures in court

By Editorial staff

22 July 2025

06:00 am

A judge exposed serious ethical lapses by Nedbank and its legal team in a foreclosure case involving multiple homeowners.

Do you trust your bank?

Would you trust a lawyer?

It is a sad indictment of the current state of our society that many South Africans would hesitate before answering those questions… or even reply in the negative.

Dealings with these institutions or people fall under what the experts would call “grudge purchases”… you don’t want to spend the money, but you have no choice.

Yet, seldom are consumers able to produce a smoking gun of the chicanery – especially when it involves banks and legal people working together.

But, as we report on our business pages today, that all changed last week when Nedbank, its property valuation experts and lawyers were given a hiding by Acting Judge Fiona Southwood of the High Court in Johannesburg.

In halting Nedbank’s attempts to foreclose on 12 properties, each with different owners, Southwood found numerous instances of non-compliance with court rules and ethical standards.

The judge raised serious concerns about the conduct of Nedbank’s attorneys, counsel and property valuation experts.

She referred a number of the attorneys involved, as well as an advocate and a property valuer, to their professional bodies for investigation and possible censure.

All involved need to apologise – and ensure this nefarious activity does not continue.

