MK party requests Khumalo to be removed from Parliament list

The MK party said only deserving members will go to parliament .

Jabulani Khumalo was missing from an MK party rally over the weekend. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party says it had asked the Secretary to Parliament to remove the names of all its expelled leaders, including Jabulani Khumalo, from their list of MPs.

The list of parliamentarians had been handed over to the judiciary and then parliament in a ceremony on Thursday as part of preparations for the first sitting of parliament.

“We have asked Secretary to Parliament to remove all expelled leaders,” MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

The MK party had expelled several leaders after it emerged that they had been involved in rogue activities which included trying to destabilize the party.

“We have also asked him to remove Jabulani Khumalo,” he said.

Expelled members not removed

In an interview with EWN, Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said when a person is fired from their party they were not automatically removed from the list.

George said once the Chief Justice has determined the date of the first sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), parliament will activate all necessary arrangements.

“This entails ensuring that elected members are received from various parts of the country, that they are onboarded efficiently, their details captured accurately, and they are adequately prepared for the first sittings,” George said.

He said part of the induction process includes orientation sessions to familiarize new members with parliamentary procedures protocols, and their roles and responsibilities.

“We have a well-coordinated plan in place to facilitate the smooth transition of new members into their parliamentary roles,” he said,

The IEC was expected to hand down their judgement in a matter concerning the legitimacy of Khumalo as a leader of the MK party.

Khumalo claimed that his signature was forged and that he was still the rightful leader of the party and not former president Jacob Zuma.