Lindiwe Zulu fires shots at those celebrating her axing from parliament

She joins a group of ministers who will not return to parliament for various reasons.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has taken aim at those celebrating her leaving the National Assembly.

The minister was not among those on the list of public representatives submitted to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday afternoon.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Zulu did not make the cut, listing higher than 130, but was not upset.

“I gave my youth and adult life for a free, democratic and non-racial South Africa. In or out of government, my commitment remains the same,” she said of her axing.

‘To the haters …’

While some wished her well, others celebrated her axing.

When the R350 grants were introduced during the pandemic, Lindiwe Zulu sneered at citizens on SABC News telling them to “spend it wisely”. Then they paraded the Soweto ice cream business that was supposedly started with R350. There aren’t enough hells in hell to burn that w*tch! https://t.co/wJuyRMMdnI — Waterbender 🚶🏾‍♂️🚘🏡✈️🇧🇲🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@_thabang_m) June 7, 2024

When the R350 grants were introduced during the pandemic, Lindiwe Zulu sneered at citizens on SABC News telling them to “spend it wisely”. Then they paraded the Soweto ice cream business that was supposedly started with R350. There aren’t enough hells in hell to burn that w*tch! https://t.co/wJuyRMMdnI — Waterbender 🚶🏾‍♂️🚘🏡✈️🇧🇲🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@_thabang_m) June 7, 2024

Zulu hit back at her critics.

ALSO READ: Several ANC members, including Cele and Pandor, not on parly list

“To those celebrating my out, you’re the ones out. I’ve been in, long before your celebration of my out. I’m here for life until the black majority celebrates true freedom. Aluta Continua!” she added.

Here’s who else is leaving parliament

Zulu joins a group of ministers who will not return to parliament for various reasons, including:

Minister of Police Bheki Cele,

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise,

Minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet,

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel,

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan,

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; and

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.

Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigned as sport, arts and culture minister this week, but is on the ANC’s list to return to parliament as MP. It is unclear whether he will take up this position after stepping aside.

What next?

Political parties now have less than two weeks to negotiate and form a coalition government.

“In terms of the Constitution, the Chief Justice must put rules in place which will apply when the first parliament sitting takes place. The speaker, deputy speaker and president will be elected at this occasion. Those rules will also apply to provincial legislatures,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said at the handover of the list on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ready, set, govern: Chief Justice Zondo gears up for parliamentary transition

Zondo said he would announce the date for the first sitting of parliament soon.

Secretary to parliament Xolile George confirmed the first sitting of parliament under the new administration would take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the list is made up of 43% female candidates.

This is a decline from the last administration.

The youngest MP on the list is 20 years old.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa