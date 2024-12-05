New way of life under the sea

Rudiger Koch’s underwater experiment aims to change how we view human life, with grand hopes for ocean-based communities.

Aerial view of a house known as SeaPod Alpha Deep, which is located above the underwater room where German aerospace engineer Rudiger Koch, 59, is trying to break a world record off the coast of Puerto Lindo, Panama, on November 26, 2024. – Koch, an admirer of Captain Nemo, has been locked underwater for more than two months at a depth of 11 meters to break a Guinness World Record. Surrounded by fish, he intends to prove that it is possible to live peacefully under the ocean. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

Maybe Rudiger Koch is not in the Octopus’s Garden the Beatles once sang about, but he certainly is liking being under the sea as he pursues a world record for the longest time spent alone under the waves.

He’s been under the water off the coast of Panama for the past two months and he still has two more months to go.

Koch, a 59-year-old aerospace engineer from Germany, hopes his stunt could change the way we think about human life – and where we can settle, even permanently.

“Moving out to the ocean is something we should do as a species,” he told AFP.

“What we are trying to do here is prove that the seas are actually a viable environment for human expansion.”

Koch’s 30m2 capsule has most of the trappings of modern life: a bed, toilet, TV, computer and internet – even an exercise bike.

Supporting the project is Grant Romundt, from Canada. Both he and Koch have grander visions linked to the libertarian – and at times controversial – “seasteading” movement that envisions ocean-based communities outside government control.

On a table beside his bed, his reading matter is – what else? –Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, a 19th-century sci-fi classic.

