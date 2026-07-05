Nigeria should get none of our money

If anything, South Africa should be sending an invoice for the costs of increased security.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri is a model of restraint and diplomacy. What could be more antagonising that dealing with the views of over 200 countries in relation to our own? It’s not like South Africa has been a beacon of neutrality on the global stage and to perform that balancing act is something admirable.

So, when Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, suggested seeking compensation because some Nigerians suffered losses due to the anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa, we could all have a chuckle but the diplomats, true to form, remained stoic with the response that the government would address the issues in an “orderly manner”.

Even if they’re illegal, damages are damages and if people were hurt, the law must take its course. Just one question to the Nigerian Ministry; why should I pay for it?

The majority of South Africans weren’t involved in the protests and many of the protestors weren’t violent, according to reports. The South African state even prepared protections and bolstered law enforcement.

And it’s not like xenophobia is a new phenomenon. It’s wrong and abhorrent. It’s also well documented and known. I’m happy to be accused of victim blaming by any government official walking through the dark streets of Ikorodu.

What a lazy and awkward connection to make; your people are upset with the lack of services and a few took it out on our people. So now use that money – that so many of the people who didn’t attack our people have put into the pot – to pay us instead of fixing the underlying problems?

Quick newsflash: it’s not unusual to be a victim of crime in South Africa. Is the Nigerian Foreign Ministry going to buy me a new phone because the three guys who jumped me spoke Igbo? That’s not exactly how it works. I’d have to have found them, laid a complaint, gone through the whole investigation and marvelled at whatever justice is handed down by the courts. It would be the same case if I got shot, stabbed, looted or otherwise harmed.

The only hope I really have is if I get hit by a car. At least then, I’d be able to claim from the RAF… just as soon as they’re done playing let’s be broke.

In what world would it make sense that a foreign government can lay claims to our money on behalf of a few of its citizens because of the actions of some of ours?

Was our government at fault? Did our government do something to incite this? Was it a state sanctioned policy to be all violently xenophobic? No. So why target the state? If anything, we should be sending an invoice for the costs of increased security.

Violence should absolutely not be our response in times of unhappiness and it is a shame that so many foreigners succumb to the Afrophobia of disgruntled people who don’t know where to turn and the opportunists who know how to leverage them.

Nobody should be saying the attacks on foreigners is okay. Equally, nobody should be saying that those who didn’t perpetrate those attacks should be the ones paying for it.

Even though it’s difficult to find one’s attackers, there’s no reason to justify a payment from the public purse. So many crimes go unsolved, regardless of who they’re perpetrated by and on. It’s not a unique phenomenon to foreigners. Where does the idea of compensation come from then?

There are real hardships about living in South Africa that we all face in varying degrees. Some get looted, others get mugged and some return from eating a salmon baguette to a suspiciously open parking space. There have always been state systems in place to assist people with the realities of South Africa, such as police, hospitals, community centres… but never a payout.

Why would any country think they’re entitled to one?