Many talented young people – whether in sport, entertainment or elsewhere – have proved to be “shooting stars” … burning brightly for a brief period before spluttering and fading.

On the outside, few understand why those who find fame – or fortune, or both – early on in life do not feel more elated at their luck.

Yet, the pressure of being in the spotlight can amplify already existing psychological problems to the extent that the person suffering seeks to run away from reality, either by disappearing or contemplating suicide.

That is why we must be very careful in making any assessments about Sbu Nkosi, the Springbok and Blue Bulls winger who went missing for three weeks, apparently because he was having some sort of mental breakdown.

The Bulls have, decently, said they will offer him all the support and time he needs to get back to normal – although they have not guaranteed he will have his contract continued with the franchise.

People in Nkosi’s position often feel they are not good enough and even praise doesn’t convince them.

Social media criticism can be devastating and push them to the edge. Nkosi needs time and understanding. We wish him well on his journey back to greatness.