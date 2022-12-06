Bok wing Sbu Nkosi reveals mental health struggles — report

Sports Reporter

Bulls and Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi, who went missing for over three weeks, has revealed how he has struggled with the daily pressures of being a professional rugby player.

Nkosi, who won the World Cup with the Boks in 2019, was found at his father’s home in Mpumalanga on Monday after going AWOL from the Bulls since 11 November.

The Bulls, concerned parties and the police had launched a search for the winger, who had been declared a missing person.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Nkosi says: “I’m a lot better. There’s obviously a lot to speak about that I can’t say out loud but my condition is improving.

“It’s just been a whole lot of mental pressure. It’s been building up for a couple of years now, since the Sharks saga, and it’s been a bit of a tough time.”

He further says: “There’s a lot, but I’m at a point where I need to prioritise the person before the rugby player right now.

“I just needed time. I’ve basically been curled up in a ball with my dad, and he’s been managing my mental state daily.”

Nkosi played for the Sharks between 2017 and earlier this year before joining the Bulls.

The Bulls’ CEO Edgar Rathbone and security company SSG found Nkosi on Monday and Rathbone and the winger had discussions.

In his interview with Sport24, Nkosi further reveals how he tried to turn over a new leaf by joining the Bulls following his move from the Sharks.

The Bulls were set to address the media about the Nkosi incident later Tuesday.

