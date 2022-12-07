Eddie Jones to join the Boks? ‘Haibo’ says Rassie Erasmus

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has scoffed at suggestions he should get fired England coach Eddie Jones on board for the Springboks’ defence of the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

Jones was sacked as England boss on Tuesday, just nine months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup where the Boks will be the defending champions.

The decision by the Rugby Football Union to axe one of the game’s most experienced and successful coaches was met with shock on Tuesday, with many questioning the decision.

Former Wallaby Matt Giteau said on Twitter: “If Eddie Jones gets sacked it would have to be the silliest thing they could do to the English rugby team. He plans & plans & plans years in advance for this competition (seemingly the World Cup). It is the one competition that he has got consistently right time and time again. Big mistake imo.”

Some rugby followers were then prompted to suggest Jones, who led the Wallabies to the Rugby World Cup final on home soil in 2003, just to lose to England, should be roped in at the Boks.

Jones was involved with Jake White’s squad, and run to World Cup glory, in 2007, acting as a consultant. It is still the only World Cup silverware Jones has won.

Jake White and Eddie Jones during the World Cup in France in 2007. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

In the 2019 final when Jones’ England team came up against the Boks in the final in Yokohama, it was Erasmus’ team who overpowered England to lift the trophy.

On Tuesday night, following an article suggesting Erasmus should bring in Jones as “a hired gun, which would be the work of coaching genius” the SA Rugby director said on Twitter: “Haibo, Jislaaik, Jussie, Jo and Haw! Used to express surprise or confusion. Example: We have Jacques Nienaber.”

The word “haibo” basically means “wow” and is an expression used mainly by Xhosa-speaking people to express surprise or shock. The Afrikaans word “jislaaik” is similar in that it loosely translates to “goodness me”. The other words used by Erasmus in his tweet mean the same.

The response by Erasmus makes it pretty clear, seemingly, that Jones won’t be joining the Bok coaching team.

The England coaching job will temporarily be filled by forwards coach Richard Cockerill, with Leicester boss Steve Borthwick the favourite to get the job permanently.

Erasmus has in the past also been linked to the England job.