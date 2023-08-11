It’s not too late to prevent SA from going the way of Niger

By Editorial staff

Why should South Africa care about the recent coup in Niger? After all, it’s a long way away, it’s a former French colony and overthrowing a government is a common pastime of African military officers.

Firstly, any apparent attempt to circumvent democratic processes will just confirm in the eyes of many – and the West in particular – that Africa is a lawless basket case. And that image will carry over to us as it appears we are in danger of following that road, too.

Secondly, but most importantly, Niger could become another proxy battle – for both strategic minerals and for influence – between the major powers, as was Angola in the ’80s, when South Africa and its ally, Unita, were pitted against the MPLA government and the Cubans.

The former was a proxy for the United States and the latter for the Soviet Union in a Cold War battle.

Today, there is a new struggle for the same reasons between the West on one hand, and China and Russia on the other, although the latter are not allies and do not work in concert.

The Western-backed Ecowas West African group wants to intervene in Niger, where the coup plotters look like they could be backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private mercenary army, the Wagner Group.

Also, importantly for us – and the rest of the continent – is the fact that the coup, though illegal, has huge support in Niger, especially from the youth.

Young people have seen their dreams repeatedly turn to dust under the machinations of the corrupt old guard right across Africa. And they have had enough.

That, in itself, is a warning for South Africa, which is increasingly corrupt and inefficient under the ANC government. It’s not too late to prevent this country from going the way of Niger.