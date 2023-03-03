Promises to ‘leave no stone unturned’ in righting wrongs are mere diversions

Editorial staff

It was ironic that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board chair Ernest Khosa attacked a Pretoria nightclub for its “stunt” in advertising “Nsfas special” cheap booze for students. Ironic because his visit to the club – dripping artificial concern – was nothing but a publicity stunt itself.

The ad may have been in poor taste, but it certainly was not, despite what Khosa said, illegal. Nor are there any legal steps he and his organisation can take against the club, save for laying a complaint with the liquor licensing authorities.

ALSO READ: Is NSFAS sustainable? More needs to be done to help poor university students

This was yet another demonstration of an ANC deployee throwing his weight around, no doubt inspired by Police Minister Bheki Cele – who makes repeated flying visits to crime scenes to express shock – or by ANC secretary-general and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who frequently spouts nonsense on social media.

Even as Khosa spoke, Nsfas was under multiple clouds concerning allegations of corruption, as well as widespread manipulation of the system by wealthy and politically connected people to get their children’s university fees paid for by the taxpayer.

Perhaps, Comrade Khosa, you should have been shocked by the fact that your own house is burning, rather than pointing to the long grass in your neighbour’s yard… These people – politicians and senior civil servants – are responsible to us.

ALSO READ: ‘Corruption allegations couldn’t have been lies’ – Unhelpful NSFAS probe slammed

They are not members of a ruling royal family, much as they may think of the ANC as such an honoured bloodline. Yet, it would be too easy to look at these examples as just being more acts in the unending circus show which is our governing party.

But this is far from random. These pop-up expressions of outrage – accompanied by the promises to “leave no stone unturned” in righting whatever wrong is perceived – are mere diversions. We must not continue to let ourselves be fooled.

NOW READ: Nsfas cap on accommodation funding forces UP students to sleep on the streets