Online shopping is the new norm

Although online shopping has its benefits and has made life easier in terms of convenience and saving time, it has also shifted many of us away from enjoying the simple things in life, such as going to a mall.

While it used to be a pleasant and outgoing activity to explore different malls to shop for various things, life has become so busy that online shopping has now become the new normal.

Today, many people prefer online shopping because of its many obvious benefits. Products are easier to find and you can easily and effortlessly order items without going to the store.

Traditional retail used to have a leg up over online retail. Our parents would never consider online shopping. It did not even exist in their vocabulary.

Traditional retail also reflected that shopping in stores would give instant gratification because one got to hold their product in hand the minute they bought it.

But now this advantage is slowly being negated by the expanding field of e-commerce order fulfilment. A few years ago, it wasn’t unusual to wait for a week to get your product delivered, which was too long for many consumers but that was the standard.

Today, however, an online retailer with a high-quality and streamlined order fulfilment process can usually get your product to you within one to two business days.

Sometimes, you can even get same-day delivery, which is a huge benefit of online shopping.

The day I decided to go the online shopping route, I never looked back. From clothes, to groceries, to basically anything, I shop online.

I would rather not get the item if it is not available online. Yes, I have become spoiled.

The thought of having to go to the mall or a store gives me a headache. At times, I’ll get overwhelmed with anxiety when being at a mall because I am not used to it any more.

I never know where to start. I don’t have the energy to walk around the mall looking for a specific shop. I just want to get what I need and be out.

So besides going to a mall to explore a specific kind of restaurant with some friends, it’s strolling down a website checking out different items while in the comfort of my own home that just does it for me.

I am a sucker for retail therapy. Damn, if only I had all the money in the world for it. Anyway, although this is what I now prefer, it does not mean it is entirely a good thing.

There’s also a lot of uncertainty that comes with online shopping. The worry and threat of digital scams, quality of items, environmental impact awareness and even the stress that would come with choosing the right size.

If you haven’t mastered how these online sizes work like I have, then you will struggle. It’s funny how I used to love going out for almost anything at malls with my family.

The joy of simply being there during weekends, walking around, seeing different people, window-shopping while enjoying ice cream was great.

But now there has to be a reason why one goes, or else many people won’t. We don’t have time. Life is happening.

Are we losing touch with normal activities like actually going out to get those things ourselves. It’s sad how I just dread all of that now.

Oh well, it is what it is.