Shopping center construction sparks entrepreneurial spirit
Local vendors thrive amidst road closures, turning inconvenience into opportunity with homemade cuisine and roadside services.
Zandile Molefe prepares meals at her kitchen on Solomon Mahlangu drive, 5 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The construction of a new shopping centre in Pretoria East on Solomon Mahlangu Drive created temporary chaos with road closures around the construction sites, but some residents have found a way to turn the havoc into cash.
On the busy corner of Lynnwood Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Zandile Molefe gets ready for the lunchtime rush of customers from the local developments in the area and other loyal customers.
“I have been in this spot for two years now. Some of my customers drive from their sites over town to eat lunch here. I used to be across the street, but had to move when they completed that development,” she said.
Mobile kitchen started in 2021
Molefe said she started her mobile kitchen in 2021 and that Mondays, Fridays and paydays were her busiest times.
“I started with pap and vleis, stew, hard body chicken and veg. You know, traditional food,” she said.
One of her first customers, Peter Nkosi, is a regular who has bought lunch for himself and his team of workers each day since meeting her two years ago. “Not only is the food good, it’s close by,” he said.