Binder caps fine weekend for SA sports

Brendan Seery

As spring prepares to sneak, bringing with it actual and metaphorical green shoots of hope, South African sporting success-es over the weekend would have brought smiles to the faces of fans.

The Springboks underlined their place as the current top team in the world by dispatching Argentina in the first match of the Rugby Championship, the week after sending the British and Irish Lions touring team home with their tails between their legs. But, the top SA sporting achievement over the past few days was Brad Binder’s win yesterday in the Austrian MotoGP, made more so by his sheer courage. ‘

ALSO READ: Stick to slicks – risk pays off as Binder wins Austrian MotoGP

When the rain started to bucket down, Binder took a gutsy decision to stay out on slick tyres while his rivals changed to wet weather rubber. Despite the fact that the slick tyres would have robbed him of his grip and made the bike a crash waiting to happen, Binder skilfully held off the rest of the field to win by 11 seconds.

He revealed afterwards that, not only had he been fighting his KTM bike’s handling but his brakes had also suddenly virtually disappeared towards the end. To triumph in such circumstances is the mark of a true champion. Thanks, Brad. You made South Africa proud