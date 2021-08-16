Columns
Columns
Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
1 minute read
16 Aug 2021
7:30 am

Binder caps fine weekend for SA sports

Brendan Seery

The top SA sporting achievement over the past few days was Brad Binder’s win at the Austrian MotoGP, made more so by his sheer courage. '

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 13: Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing looks before the practice start during the free practice for the MotoGP of Comunitat Valenciana at Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 13, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Steve Wobser/Getty Images)

As spring prepares to sneak, bringing with it actual and metaphorical green shoots of hope, South African sporting success-es over the weekend would have brought smiles to the faces of fans.

The Springboks underlined their place as the current top team in the world by dispatching Argentina in the first match of the Rugby Championship, the week after sending the British and Irish Lions touring team home with their tails between their legs. But, the top SA sporting achievement over the past few days was Brad Binder’s win yesterday in the Austrian MotoGP, made more so by his sheer courage. ‘

ALSO READ: Stick to slicks – risk pays off as Binder wins Austrian MotoGP

When the rain started to bucket down, Binder took a gutsy decision to stay out on slick tyres while his rivals changed to wet weather rubber. Despite the fact that the slick tyres would have robbed him of his grip and made the bike a crash waiting to happen, Binder skilfully held off the rest of the field to win by 11 seconds.

He revealed afterwards that, not only had he been fighting his KTM bike’s handling but his brakes had also suddenly virtually disappeared towards the end. To triumph in such circumstances is the mark of a true champion. Thanks, Brad. You made South Africa proud

RELATED ARTICLES

RUGBY

Game-time, injury issues set to play a part in Bok team selection
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

RUGBY

Big selection decisions await Nienaber as Jean-Luc du Preez is recalled
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Zuma in hospital, PP wants Gordhan’s bank records, Binder wins Austria GP
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

RUGBY

Wiese delivers for Springboks in the absence of Vermeulen
23 hours ago
23 hours ago


