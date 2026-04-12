Confirmed: Faf de Klerk signs deal with the Cheetahs

The veteran No 9 has won two World Cups with the Springboks.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk has signed two-year deal with the Cheetahs.

Th 34-year-old scrumhalf who won world titles with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023 will play for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs from this June.

De Klerk has most recently played for Japan-based Yokohama Canon Eagles. He also played for Sale Sharks in England and the Lions and Pumas in South Africa.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Faf to the Cheetahs family,” said the Cheetahs’ leadership in a press statement on Sunday.

“His tenacity on the field and his leadership off it are exactly what we need as we continue to compete at the highest level. Faf is a player who changes the tempo of a game, and we know our supporters are eager to see him in the orange jersey.”

De Klerk has won 60 Test caps for the Boks, after making his debut in 2016.

The Cheetahs are currently playing in the SA Cup and expected to be involved in the 2026 Currie Cup later this year.