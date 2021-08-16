Hagen Engler
4 minute read
16 Aug 2021
4:04 pm
Columns
Columns | Premium

Welcome to SA – the land of the power trip

Hagen Engler

The power trip is a deep-seated South African tradition, and even just the illusion of power will be wielded with all its might.

Picture: iStock
The power trip is a deep-seated South African tradition, with a history that runs deep through our cultural firmament. It runs counter to our national aspiration of democracy and equal rights. But hell, if you’re the one with the power, who cares. It doesn’t even have to be a lot of power. It can just be the illusion of power, but boy, we love to wield it! My first heady taste of power was at the age of 15, after I was placed in charge of the surf shop when Nick, the manager, went to pay a traffic fine. I...

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Pregnancy complications: What you need to know about gestational diabetes
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

COLUMNS

Binder caps fine weekend for SA sports
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

COLUMNS

Vietnam War: It's time to count wasted lives
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SPORT

Elite athletes: Stress of striving for success
11 hours ago
11 hours ago